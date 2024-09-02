Ashtead Technology reports ‘record trading performance’ in H1 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ashtead Technology reports ‘record trading performance’ in H1 2024

By Ryan Duff
02/09/2024, 7:32 am Updated: 02/09/2024, 9:09 am
© Ross Johnston/Newsline MediaAshtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie. (Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)
Ashtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie. (Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT), Aberdeen-based subsea technology and services firm, has shared “another record trading performance” in its half-year results.

Allan Pirie, the firm’s chief executive, commented: “We have continued to execute on our strategy to expand the breadth and depth of our offering through both organic and inorganic investment, increasing the resilience and differentiated nature of our business model.”

His business reported a 61.4% increase in year-on-year revenue as its earnings before tax stood at £22.6 million, an increase of over 45% compared to 2023’s figures.

“EBITDA and EBITA margins of 39% and 28% respectively are in line with expectations and we have delivered an EPS increase of 36% over the past 12 months,” Pirie added.

Last year was a strong period for Ashtead Technology with its revenue growing 51% to £110.5 million (compared to £73.1m in 2022), driven by strong organic growth (35%) and mergers and acquisitions (17%).

At the time, Energy Voice reported that this was the result of Ashtead Technology’s acquisition of WeSubsea and Hiretech, both completed in 2022.

Pirire said in April: “We’ve seen an opportunity to grow and scale Ashtead technology through M&A by consolidating a fragmented market, expanding geographically and expanding our range of products and solutions.”

The CEO is confident in the continued success of his company as he sees growing demand for Ashtead Technology’s services.

He commented: “Customers continue to increase the size and quality of their backlogs which are extending in duration to 2026 and beyond as evidenced by published backlogs from our larger listed customers.”

Panmure Gordon director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty added his two cents: “Outlook remains encouraging, and investors will be cheered by beating consensus, but maintaining the momentum of previous periods was always going to be a challenge, with margins eroded.

“Headwind in 2H24 likely due to slowdown of activity in North Sea, but portfolio is well diversified, and this could offer new M&A opportunities.”

ACE Winches continues M&A trend

On today’s half-year results, the firm’s CEO attributed success to the acquisition of ACE Winches which was completed during H2 2023, offset by a FX headwind.

The CEO’s statement added: “M&A is also a key element of the strategy as we focus on broadening our product and services offering, and geographic exposure to build a platform to sustain medium-term double-digit organic revenue growth.”

Last month Ashtead Technology opened a new equipment rental hub in Norway’s energy capital, Stavanger.

This new Nordic base offers a suite of ROV tooling and subsea survey technology.

AIM-listed Ashtead Technology said it had plans to further expand its Norwegian team and service offering over the next year.

Pirie added: “The outlook for our business remains positive given the strength of the global offshore energy market and our continued investment to support longer-term growth.

“The board is encouraged by the group’s performance in HY24 which gives us increased confidence on our full year 2024 outturn and our expectations remain unchanged.”

