Peterhead Port calls for investment zone status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Peterhead Port calls for investment zone status

By Erikka Askeland
09/10/2024, 7:57 am
© SYSTEMThe UK government is seeking input on new ways to transport captured carbon dioxide (CO2) that could help to encourage the adoption of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) across different industries.
Peterhead Port. Image: Peterhead Port Authority

The boss of Peterhead Port has called for the implementation of an investment zone as it develops a 10-year masterplan with infrastructure developments and enhancements at the heart of it.

Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) chief executive Graeme Reid said that he has “never been more excited” about prospects for the port as it sets out plans to serve industries including the offshore wind, carbon capture and storage (CCUS) as well as the traditional oil and gas sector.

Graeme Reid, CEO at Peterhead Port Authority. © Supplied by Peterhead Port Autho
Graeme Reid, CEO at Peterhead Port Authority.

Speaking at a reception hosting MPs and renewable company bosses yesterday, he added an additional warning to the UK Government not to “kill off” the oil and gas sector that will be needed to make the net zero transition a reality.

Reid said an investment zone for the area – including the port – would help attract significant private investment to the region, creating jobs, opportunities and support for the wider energy transition.

The previous UK government had proposed establishing at least two investment zones in Scotland in the wake the confirmation of two green freeports in the Highlands and in the Firth of Forth.

Michael Gove, then the UK’s levelling up secretary said zones established in Aberdeen and Glasgow could attract up to £80million of investment.

Reid said: “Despite our successful 400-year legacy, I believe the best is yet to come for Peterhead Port.

“From a personal perspective, I’ve never been more excited about the prospects that we have – fishing, wind, hydrogen, CCUS, decommissioning and ongoing oil and gas production logistics support.”

Reid warned on the prospect of further punitive taxes and reduced investment allowances for energy companies in the looming Budget.

“In order to be an enabler for all these sectors we need investment support such that we can transition without there being a gap in time which will result in a loss of assets, vessels and expertise that we require to develop new industries.”

Guests at the event at the House of Commons hosted by the port included MPs including energy minister Michael Shanks, as well as representatives from wind, hydrogen and CCUS.

Storegga co-founder and executive vice president, Steve Murphy, also spoke of the government’s recent £21.7bn to support two massive CCUS projects in England – a plan that did not include the Acorn CCS project in Peterhead.

Peterhead Port is a key partner of the Scottish CCUS cluster. Shipping carbon for sequestration to Peterhead from other locations has long been in the project pipeline for Acorn, and has been viewed as a key means of scaling up the project in the future

Murphy also warned the government about the risk from continued delay to decisions on other energy transition infrastructure.

He said: “Storegga is a British company, working with British partners to drive real change in Britain. But to do so we need policy clarity and consistency from Government – without which we’ll find ourselves at a disadvantage to other countries and regions where there is a clearer path for investors to delivery – and returns”.

Recommended for you

Tags