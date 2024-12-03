Hartshead starts spending on North Sea project after budget ‘clarity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hartshead starts spending on North Sea project after budget ‘clarity’

By Mathew Perry
03/12/2024, 6:59 am Updated: 03/12/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Perencowindfall tax job cuts
The Leman gas field in the Southern North Sea is planned to form part of the Anning and Somerville development

North Sea operator Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) is progressing the first phase of its Anning and Somerville after receiving “clarity” from the UK budget.

The Australian firm previously said it was “days away” from issuing contracts for the flagship project when Labour pledged to introduce a “proper windfall tax” in February.

The resulting uncertainty led to job cuts as the company grappled with financing challenges for Anning and Somerville, located in the Southern North Sea (SNS).

Now Hartshead says the recent October budget has “provided the necessary information” for the evaluation of the project under the revised fiscal regime.

Hartshead chief executive Chris Lews said the budget had “provided the clarity that our industry has needed and been calling for since February this year”.

“We are now in a position to advance the Anning and Somerville gas fields development, which remains a robust and high value project under these new fiscal terms,” he said.

Hartshead said it will meet with the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator this week ahead of submitting a field development plan.

The firm will also meet with its joint venture partner Viaro Energy later in December.

Viaro recently took ownership of Shell and ExxonMobil assets in the SNS, allowing for a reassessment of the gas export route for Anning and Somerville, Hartshead said.

According to the NSTA Pathfinder database, Hartshead is targeting first production from Anning and Somerville in 2026.

The development of the fields, located in the SNS License P2607, will be via two unmanned wellhead platforms and pipelines and a likely tieback via the Corvette and Leman A platforms.

The licence, which also covers the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays, holds an estimated total 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

33rd Licensing Round

Elsewhere, Hartshead estimates it now holds more than a trillion cubic feet of gas reserves following the 33rd Licensing Round.

The Australian firm secured 10 blocks across six licences in the latest North Sea licensing round to add to its existing P2607 Licence.

With the additional blocks, Hartshead said it now holds a net interest of 1.5 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of reserves and contingent and prospective resources.

 

 

