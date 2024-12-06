HSE serves prohibition notice on Repsol over North Sea rig safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

HSE serves prohibition notice on Repsol over North Sea rig safety concerns

By Michael Behr
06/12/2024, 5:15 pm Updated: 06/12/2024, 5:23 pm
© Repsolrepsol fine
The Fulmar platform operated by Repsol Resources.

The Fulmar A platform, operated by Repsol, has been served with a prohibition notice by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

According to industry sources, an HSE inspector failed the platform during an inspection last week over concerns about its deluge system.

They added that work on the platform has stopped while Repsol takes action to remedy the HSE’s concerns.

A Repsol UK spokesperson told Energy Voice: “During an inspection, the HSE identified that performance standards had not been maintained sufficiently on the deluge system in one module onboard.  Our team immediately took appropriate action.

“We will fully cooperate with the findings and address the requirements promptly. The health and safety of our people remains our priority.”

The platform was not in operation at the time of the inspection as Repsol was in the process of addressing continued concerns about the fire suppression system.

The HSE had previously served Repsol with improvement notices warning that the system had blocked nozzles, corrosion and marine growth, and that Repsol had imported gas onto the platform during this time.

The HSE has been approached for comment.

Energy Voice had previously raised concerns about slow progress fixing the fire suppression systems on Fulmar A, and how industry use of the “fail fix” equipment test is putting North Sea oil and gas workers at risk of fire.

The Fulmar platform was installed in the central North Sea in 1981 and began producing oil in February of the following year.

