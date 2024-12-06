HSE serves prohibition notice on Repsol over North Sea rig safety concerns

The Fulmar A platform, operated by Repsol, has been served with a prohibition notice by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

According to industry sources, an HSE inspector failed the platform during an inspection last week over concerns about its deluge system.

They added that work on the platform has stopped while Repsol takes action to remedy the HSE’s concerns.

A Repsol UK spokesperson told Energy Voice: “During an inspection, the HSE identified that performance standards had not been maintained sufficiently on the deluge system in one module onboard. Our team immediately took appropriate action.

“We will fully cooperate with the findings and address the requirements promptly. The health and safety of our people remains our priority.”

The platform was not in operation at the time of the inspection as Repsol was in the process of addressing continued concerns about the fire suppression system.

The HSE had previously served Repsol with improvement notices warning that the system had blocked nozzles, corrosion and marine growth, and that Repsol had imported gas onto the platform during this time.

The HSE has been approached for comment.

Energy Voice had previously raised concerns about slow progress fixing the fire suppression systems on Fulmar A, and how industry use of the “fail fix” equipment test is putting North Sea oil and gas workers at risk of fire.

The Fulmar platform was installed in the central North Sea in 1981 and began producing oil in February of the following year.