Repsol shuts down Bleo Holm FPSO for maintenance

Repsol has shut down the Bleo Holm floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for maintenance.

The company did not confirm when the shutdown began or how long it will last for.

In a statement to Energy Voice, a Repsol UK spokesperson said: “Repsol UK can confirm that we have elected to undertake a maintenance shutdown of our Bleo Holm FPSO facility.

“During this time, we shall be undertaking multiple maintenance and engineering activities.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: “We note the decision taken by Repsol and will continue to monitor any developments.”

The Bleo Holm FPSO is based 72 miles (116km) north east of Aberdeen in the North Sea.

Owned by Bluewater and operated by Repsol, it has been processing oil and gas from Repsol’s Ross and Blake fields since 1999.

Repsol renewed its charter on the Bleo Holm FPSO in summer 2021, running until 31 December 2024, with an option for further one-year extensions.