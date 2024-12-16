Orcadian Energy says North Sea needs clarity not ‘punitive taxes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Orcadian Energy says North Sea needs clarity not ‘punitive taxes’

By Michael Behr
16/12/2024, 7:46 am
© Shutterstock / Sad AgusOrcadian Energy

Orcadian Energy (AIM:ORCA) has warned that “punitive taxes” from the government risks undermining the UK’s oil and gas industry.

The company’s results for the year ended 30 June 2024 called for greater clarity from the government on its plans for the North Sea fossil fuel industry.

In a statement from the company’s chairman, Joseph Darby, and CEO, Stephen Brown, they said: “The government has enacted punitive taxes which limit returns and the regulatory framework has been subjected to an incessant stream of lawfare which culminated in the Finch ruling requiring every environmental impact assessment to take into account Scope 3 emissions.”

They added that action on climate change needs global agreement on ways to reduce demand for fossil fuel energy.

“Constraining supply can only impact demand by increasing the price of energy; increasing the price of energy will undermine support for any climate action,” they said.

“So, politicians and engineers alike need to focus on delivering low-carbon energy for the lowest cost possible.”

In the wake of challenges on Shell’s Jackdaw project and Equinor’s Rosebank project, the UK’s oil and gas industry is awaiting guidance on how environmental impact assessments are prepared, which is expected in spring 2025.

The industry is also looking for the government to publish guidance on the successor fiscal regime from 2030 onwards.

“We will have to wait and see how government intends to tax the industry in the longer term, and we hope for a balance between ensuring a fair return for investors and maximising government revenues,” the statement added.

“We are confident that sense will prevail, and the industry will have a bright future in the UK. But we will all have to wait for the outcome of these consultations before any company commits to a new development project of scale.

“However, despite all the gloom we see great opportunity in the UK. The pendulum always swings too far and this time taxes have gone too high, and the hurdles development projects have to clear have become too many. Things will change and there is hope that the companies that stick by the UK will eventually prosper.

Supply and demand

The statement added that Orcadian Energy expects that “geology, not politics, will be the constraint on US production, which underpins the world’s ability to supply energy,” in 2025, following the election of Donald Trump this year.

While Trump has previously committed to lowering energy prices, Orcadian added: “Predicting oil and gas prices is futile, they will either go up or down and most likely will go up and down.

“However, we can be confident that the International Energy Agency (IEA) will be surprised by the strength of demand and OPEC will be surprised by the strength of supply, averaging these two organisations projections is not a bad way to divine the future.”

In addition, the company’s results posted a loss for the year to 30 June 2024 of £938,471. This showed a reduction from the equivalent period of 30 June 2023, when it incurred a loss of £1.18 million.

The loss mainly arose from salaries, consulting and professional fees along with general administration expenses, the impairment of intangible assets and new business development.

Recommended for you

Tags