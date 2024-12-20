Aberdeen’s Mermaid Subsea plugs 30 North Sea wells in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Mermaid Subsea plugs 30 North Sea wells in 2024

By Mathew Perry
20/12/2024, 7:26 am
© Image: Mermaid SubseaThe Island Valiant operated by Aberdeen's Mermaid Subsea.
The Island Valiant operated by Aberdeen's Mermaid Subsea.

Aberdeen-headquartered Mermaid Subsea Services UK has successfully plugged and abandoned (P&A) 30 wells in the UK North Sea using the Island Valiant vessel.

Mermaid said it is the “highest number of vessel-based well decommissioning operations ever completed” within a single year in the region.

The completed projects included a 21 well P&A campaign for a single North Sea operator.

Mermaid said it believes the operation is the largest vessel-based North Sea decommissioning campaign “in history”.

Elsewhere, Mermaid completed the first stage of a multi-year decommissioning contract with Shell, with further phases to follow in 2025 and 2026.

Mermaid Subsea Services UK regional director Scott Cormack said the company achieved an “historic milestone” in 2024.

“It has been a monumental year for Mermaid, one that has cemented our position as a major player in the North Sea subsea and P&A market,” Cormack said.

© Supplied by Mermaid Subsea
Scott Cormack, Regional Director, Mermaid Subsea Services UK.

The growth in well P&A projects comes as Westhill-based Mermaid continues plans to significantly increase its headcount in response to recent contract wins.

The company has also agreed a deal to charter the Island Valiant vessel for another season in 2025, alongside the rollout of its own dive vessel next year.

“It is clear from the demand for Mermaid’s unique and tailored offering that the North Sea market requires another contractor to tackle the mammoth amount of work that is coming down the pipeline,” Cormack said.

“With new additions, contract wins and completed projects, 2024 was an immensely successful year for Mermaid and we look forward to building on this further in 2025 when we will be bringing our own dive vessel to the region.”

 

 

