Aberdeen’s Mermaid Subsea plugs 30 North Sea wells in 2024

Aberdeen-headquartered Mermaid Subsea Services UK has successfully plugged and abandoned (P&A) 30 wells in the UK North Sea using the Island Valiant vessel.

Mermaid said it is the “highest number of vessel-based well decommissioning operations ever completed” within a single year in the region.

The completed projects included a 21 well P&A campaign for a single North Sea operator.

Mermaid said it believes the operation is the largest vessel-based North Sea decommissioning campaign “in history”.

Elsewhere, Mermaid completed the first stage of a multi-year decommissioning contract with Shell, with further phases to follow in 2025 and 2026.

Mermaid Subsea Services UK regional director Scott Cormack said the company achieved an “historic milestone” in 2024.

“It has been a monumental year for Mermaid, one that has cemented our position as a major player in the North Sea subsea and P&A market,” Cormack said.

The growth in well P&A projects comes as Westhill-based Mermaid continues plans to significantly increase its headcount in response to recent contract wins.

The company has also agreed a deal to charter the Island Valiant vessel for another season in 2025, alongside the rollout of its own dive vessel next year.

“It is clear from the demand for Mermaid’s unique and tailored offering that the North Sea market requires another contractor to tackle the mammoth amount of work that is coming down the pipeline,” Cormack said.

“With new additions, contract wins and completed projects, 2024 was an immensely successful year for Mermaid and we look forward to building on this further in 2025 when we will be bringing our own dive vessel to the region.”