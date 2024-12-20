Montrose joins list of Repsol assets to stop production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Montrose joins list of Repsol assets to stop production

By Ryan Duff
20/12/2024, 4:45 pm
© Repsol Sinopec Resources UKoil tax OBR

Repsol has confirmed it is carrying out maintenance at its Montrose platform as the asset joins the operator’s list of projects to stop production.

The North Sea operator told Energy Voice: “Repsol UK can confirm that we are undertaking a maintenance shutdown of our Montrose facility.”

This comes soon after Repsol was forced to stop production at its Fulmar platform due to a prohibition notice served by the UK’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The firm has attracted the attention of the safety watchdog following a string of violations, including lagging maintenance on the Fulmar’s deluge system.

As a result of the Fulmar prohibition, Repsol’s Clyde and Auk have also “temporarily halted”, the company explained.

This is because Repsol uses Fulmar to transport oil and gas from the Flyndre, Auk and Clyde fields.

Montrose also joins the Bleo Holm floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which shut down a week ago.

On this, the firm said it had “elected to undertake a maintenance shutdown” of the FPSO.

The HSE said: “We are aware that Repsol has stopped production on Bleo Holm and Yesterday Montrose.

“Although this was not due to enforcement action by HSE, we are aware of the circumstances of the shutdowns.”

In November the UK regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), handed out its largest-ever fine to Repsol for “unreasonable practice” which led to a shut-in at the Flyndre field in 2020.

The fine handed to the North Sea operator totalled £350,000.

Rig Deluge managing director Ian Garden has previously raised concerns about Repsol’s North Sea operations, namely the work conducted on the Fulmar A platform.

Garden also visited Repsol’s Auk and the Montrose platforms, raising similar issues to those at Fulmar.

After his team found issues with the deluge systems on the installations, Garden claimed this was due to problems such as blocked delivery lines and nozzles.

North Sea maintenance backlog

Earlier this year, the HSE said it had seen “extremely worrying” cases of North Sea operators going “backwards” on critical maintenance.

The safety-critical maintenance backlog has been flagged as a major issue in the North Sea following the COVID pandemic, however Unite claims that the UK’s safety watchdog is not doing enough to combat the issue.

In a recent interview with Energy Voice, Unite the Union’s John Boland explained that “deferred maintenance is shooting up” as offshore risk assessments argue that work can be carried out less regularly.

“Basically, maintenance isn’t actually getting done, it’s just getting put off,” the union’s regional officer said.

This was in response to the cessation of drilling activities at Ithaca Energy’s Captain field after a crane failed.

Following the incident at Ithaca’s wellhead protector platform (WPP), Boland argued that delayed maintenance work “could lead to really bad situations”.

He added: “We’re obviously concerned about this situation that is happening with the Captain WPP but we’re also concerned about the wider industry.”

Recommended for you

Tags