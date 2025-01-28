Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker carving out a new woodwork career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker carving out a new woodwork career

Former oil and gas worker Guy Phillips's firm is on target to hit £1.5m this year, and has doubled headcount in the past 12 months.
By Kelly Wilson
28/01/2025, 7:51 am Updated: 28/01/2025, 7:52 am
Guy Phillips standing in front of a large piece of wood working equipment.
Guy Phillips is looking to expand his business Highland Heritage Woodworks. Image: Scottish Enterprise

When Guy Phillips was made redundant he knew a career away from the North Sea was the right path for him.

After 25 years working as a geologist and business development manager at BP, Guy set up Highland Heritage Woodworks with co-founder Armands Balams.

The duo, who only set up the firm four years ago, are now on course to reach £1.5 million turnover and have seen their team double in size the past 12 months.

Now they have their sights set on increasing employee numbers to 20 by 2027.

Business ambitions

The woodwork company provides sustainable timber to the construction industry alongside bespoke master carpentry.

For Guy he’s always known he wanted to run his own business having been inspired by his dad.

He said: “I was made redundant and it was then I got in touch with Armands, who is a Latvian master carpenter, about going in to business together.

Highland Heritage Woodworks team members Alvis Krasovskis, Jurgis Baltmanis, Arturs Zommers, Guy Phillips and Armands Balams sitting on a pile of timber. © Supplied by Scottish Enterprise
HHW team left to right: Alvis Krasovskis, Jurgis Baltmanis, Arturs Zommers, Guy Phillips and Armands Balams. Image: Scottish Enterprise

“My dad was entrepreneurial. He had a supermarket, a bakery and a cafe.

“I thought one day it’d be nice to emulate what my dad had done but I also remember how stressful it was as well.

“I basically ploughed all my redundancy money into it and Armands put his existing business into it.”

Highland Heritage Woodworks target

Highland Heritage Woodworks is based in Dunecht Estate.

The firm received advice and support from Scottish Enterprise along with a grant of £100,000. This went towards a £250,000 project to adapt its premises, install new equipment and create a customised sawmill.

The newly repurposed sawmill facility runs on a biomass boiler system.

Guy Phillips sitting on a piece of timber next to a large piece of wood working machinery. © Supplied by Scottish Enterprise
Guy Phillips at Highland Heritage Woodworks. Image: Scottish Enterprise

The investment in new facilities also lowers the company’s per unit carbon footprint.

Highland Heritage Woodworks is also looking to expand into new areas with the addition of innovative new timber products and a bespoke cabin business.

Guy, 52, said: “What we’re trying to do is to take exceptional quality Scottish timber, which we have abundance of here in the north-east, and add as much value to it as possible.

“We have this narrative of forest to front door. We’ll take our customer into the forest and see the trees that are being felled for their particular project.

“We’ve got a great relationship with our customers and staff.

“Everything is going great with the business.

“It’s about being really focused, agile and nimble.

“So, we’ve doubled our turnover year on year and are on target for something like £1.5 million this year.”

Rhona Alison, Scottish Enterprise managing director of productivity and business, said: “Highland Heritage Woodworks will enable more sustainable supply chains in the construction sector by supplying timber from Scotland across the UK and boost the local Aberdeenshire economy too.”

