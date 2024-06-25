Aberdeen’s Mermaid secures multi-year North Sea decom contract with Shell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Aberdeen’s Mermaid secures multi-year North Sea decom contract with Shell

By Mathew Perry
26/06/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Mermaid Subseamermaid subsea
Scott Cormack, Regional Director, Mermaid Subsea Services UK.

Aberdeen’s Mermaid Subsea Services UK has secured a multi-year decommissioning contract with North Sea operator Shell.

Mermaid will deliver the contract, which covers engineering, preparation, removal and disposal and well head severance, across three years in “annual batches” of work.

The company did not disclose the value of the contract, or the Shell decommissioning project it relates to.

Mermaid Subsea Services UK regional director Scott McCormack said the Shell contract is a “milestone” for the company.

“The North Sea is on the cusp of a multi-decade decommissioning boom and Mermaid plans to be front and centre of that,” Mr McCormack said.

© Supplied by Port of Aberdeen
Port of Aberdeen.

The first section of work will begin later this year, Mermaid said, with the initial campaign involving the removal of well head protection covers from the sea floor.

The company will then lift the covers to the surface for transportation onshore.

The second campaign will involve the retrieval of the well head flow base structures using “specialist tooling”.

Mermaid said the final works campaign will cover well head severance and recovery operations using “bespoke underwater cutting tooling and techniques”.

After each stage, the company will complete debris clearance as well as seabed and overtrawl “where necessary”.

Mermaid said it will manage all recovered materials from the structures to maximise the amount reuse and recycling.

Mermaid Subsea Services

The contract award comes as Mermaid continues plans to grow its headcount in Aberdeen.

Headquartered at Westhill, Aberdeenshire, the firm is currently comprised of around 15 staff, plus contractors brought in on a project basis – though its headcount could roughly double by the end of the year according to demand.

Speaking to Energy Voice earlier this year, the company also flagged plans to bring a ship of its own to the UK in 2024.

A subsidiary of Singapore-listed Mermaid Maritime (SGX: MMPC), the firm launched its North Sea arm in early 2020, targeting a gap for smaller and mid-level work scopes and dive operations that may be overlooked by larger contractors.

