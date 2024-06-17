Equinor brings in new head of UK upstream

Equinor UK & Ireland senior vice-president Arne Gurnter will leave his current position for a new role within the company in September.

From 1 September, Mr Gurnter will take on his new role as Equinor’s senior vice-president for technology digital and innovation with a focus on oil and gas.

This will see him leave his current base in Aberdeen, where he has headed up Equinor’s Exploration & Production International (EPI) business in the UK for the past five years, for Norway.

In a post on LinkedIn, Mr Gurnter said: “After totally six years in the UK, it is time for me to take on a new challenge and I will be moving to a new role within Equinor from September this year,” he stated.”

New boss in UKCS

His colleague Camilla Salthe is set to move into the role of senior vice-president for the UK upstream business in EPI.

© Supplied by Equinor

Ms Salthe joined Equinor in 2003 and has held various leadership positions within petroleum technology and business development before becoming senior vice-president for field life extension, Equinor’s dedicated area for late-life fields.

“I am really pleased to be taking on this role at what is such an exciting time for Equinor in the UK where we continue to grow as a broad energy company,” Ms Salthe said.

“I know we have a fantastic team in place alongside ambitious and innovative projects on the UK Continental Shelf, and I am looking forward to getting started later this year.”

Mr Gurtner said on LinkedIn: “I would like to congratulate my good and trusted colleague Camilla Salthe, who will be taking on the role of SVP of EPI for the UK. I have no doubt that I am leaving the UK upstream business in very good hands and look forward to seeing Equinor continue to thrive in the UK.”

In addition, chief executive officer at OEUK David Whitehouse, left a comment on the post: “Thank you for your industry leadership over the past six years. I wish you the very best in the new role in September and we look forward to working with Camilla Salthe. It has been a pleasure working with you.”