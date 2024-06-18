UK could beat oil output forecast by 30% if investment secured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

UK could beat oil output forecast by 30% if investment secured

By Bloomberg
18/06/2024, 6:57 am
© ShutterstockNorth Sea licensing
An oil platform in the North Sea

The UK could be pumping almost 30% more oil and gas than currently projected at the end of the decade if about £20 billion of new investment can be secured, according to an industry group.

“Improved recovery rates and slower decline are both achievable but only if investment can be secured,” said Offshore Energies UK.

“Government decisions following next month’s election offer the opportunity to focus on a homegrown energy transition which could secure the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of highly skilled people.”

The country’s current daily production of about 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent is projected to drop to 0.7m barrels in 2030 by industry regulator the North Sea Transition Authority.

“Getting things right” and moving forward all investment opportunities currently under consideration by companies would temper that decline, meaning output in 2030 would be 0.9m barrels of oil equivalent a day, OEUK said in its Economy and People report.

On the other hand, if investments dry up the nation might be pumping just 0.6m barrels equivalent a day at the end of the decade.

The warning from the industry comes less than three weeks before the UK’s general election, with a series of opinion polls suggesting Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is heading for victory over Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives.

Labour plans to stop issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses, arguing that they won’t reduce household energy bills and will contribute to worsening the climate crisis. The party also aims to raise the windfall tax on oil and gas by 3 percentage points.

If the UK’s remaining oil and gas reserves are to be developed, OEUK asked for the removal of windfall tax before 2029, as well as ongoing licensing subject to climate compatibility checkpoints.

“About 60% of the resources yet to be approved could be produced in the next 10 years,” OEUK said. “Around half of the remaining resources are in fields that are already producing, with the others in new fields.”

There is potential in the oil and gas industry to spend £144b through to 2040, including on decommissioning existing fields, but “conditions need to be right to unlock activity,” according to the OEUK report.

Oil and gas provides around 120,000 jobs, or almost 80% of jobs directly or indirectly supported by UK offshore energy, which includes fossil fuels, offshore wind, carbon capture and storage and hydrogen, according to estimates from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University.

