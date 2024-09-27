EnergyPathways prioritises developing energy storage project over Marram gas field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

EnergyPathways prioritises developing energy storage project over Marram gas field

By Michael Behr
27/09/2024, 7:48 am
© CentricaEnergyPathways (AIM: EPP) has been hit with delays for the expected results of its licence application for its Marram gas project.
Central Morecambe platform in the Irish Sea.

EnergyPathways (AIM:EPP) will focus on developing its Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) in the UK Irish Sea over its Marram gas project.

According to its unaudited results for the first half of the year, EnergyPathways will focus on moving straight to developing MESH over the fast-track standalone development of Marram.

EnergyPathways CEO Ben Clube said: “With material changes to the regulatory and fiscal energy environment in the UK and further changes being introduced under the new government, EnergyPathways has moved directly to our more ambitious and higher value MESH project rather than the phased approach that we had originally intended when we came to market last year.”

MESH is designed to store and supply around 50 bcf of natural gas and green hydrogen to the UK market.

The company aims to a final investment decision (FID) on MESH) in late 2025, with first energy supplies expected to commence in 2027.

MESH was originally planned to store natural gas produced from Marram, with the potential for conversion to green hydrogen storage in the longer term.

MESH is located around 11 miles off the coast of Lancashire, Northwest England

According to EnergyPathways, the decision to focus on MESH was taken following an assessment of the challenges in obtaining financial and regulatory support for a standalone gas development versus MESH.

Development of the 35bcf Marram gas field was hit by delays in its licence application.

Company chairman Mark Steeves stated: “I must emphasise that the MESH project is not only higher value than the original stand-alone gas development, but it is also eminently more deliverable from a financing and approval perspective.

“Accordingly, we are presently engaged in constructive discussions with the lending arm of a major integrated oil and gas company for project financing, with the vast majority of capex to be in the form of debt, given the infrastructure-type annuity cash flows associated with such a project.”

