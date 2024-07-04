UK well programmes due to start operations this month

Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.

UK Offshore Well Slot June 2024

As of 21 June, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are no exploration or appraisal wells active on the UKCS.

Only one well has completed during 2024, with the 21/3d-9, Z, Y Leverett appraisal well which spudded in 2023.

No well programmes have spudded in 2024 to date and no wells are expected to spud until July when the Shell-operated 48/8b Selene well is due to start operations as well as the Harbour-operated Joselyn South well which will be drilled from the Judy field template.

These will be followed by the Shell-operated Pensacola appraisal well.

A total of five exploration and three appraisal wells have the potential of spudding this year, although many may be delayed or not complete by year end.

Although the number of wells expected to be drilled is only slightly lower than the nine exploration and four appraisals completed in 2023, the timings of the wells are all in the second half of the year.

© Supplied by Noble

Norway Well Slot June 2024

As of 21 June, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are five exploration and two appraisal wells active on the NCS, with Brokk-Mju, Gnomoria (appraisal), Gimle/Alborix, Cerisa in the North Sea, Lavrans (exploration segment) and Storjo West (appraisal) in the Norwegian Sea, and Hassel in the Barents Sea.

Since the previous report, the Alvheim Deep, Venus, Cuvette, Toppand Øst, Ferdinand Nord and Snøras wells have been completed.

One exploration and two appraisal wells spudded at Hassel, Gnomoria and Storjo West, and two exploration wells spudded and have been completed at Ferdinand Nord and Snøras.

© Supplied by Odfjell

Barents Sea

The Equinor-operated 7220/2-2 Snøras well was completed on 18 June, after being spudded on 4 June with the Transocean Enabler. The well encountered the target Middle Jurassic reservoir but was P&A dry.

The 7324/6-2 Ferdinand Nord well, operated by Aker BP, was completed on 16 June, after being spudded on 27 May with the Scarabeo 8. The well encountered reservoir in the Middle Jurassic and Triassic and was a P&A gas discovery with resources ranging 3.3 – 4.7 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 7324/8-4 Hassel well was spudded on 25 May with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. The well is targeting the Middle Jurassic – Upper Triassic.

The Vår Energi-operated 7219/6-1 Venus well was completed on 28 May, after being spudded on 27 April, with the Transocean Enabler. The high impact well encountered the Paleocene target but has been P&A dry.

Norwegian Sea

The Aker BP-operated 6507/2-7 S Storjo West well was spudded on 9 June with the Deepsea Nordkapp. The well is appraising the Storjo East discovery, targeting the Middle Jurassic – Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 4 – 32 mmboe.

The 6406/2-L-2 H Lavrans well is still active.

© Supplied by Transocean

North Sea

The 35/10-12 S Gnomoria well, operated by Wellesley Petroleum, was spudded on 4 June with the COSLPromoter. The well is appraising the Upper Jurassic with pre-drill resources of 39 mmboe.

The 35/11-29 S Toppand Øst well, operated by Wellesley Petroleum, on behalf of licence operator Equinor, was completed on 3 June, after being spudded on 9 May with the COSLPromoter. The well encountered Middle Jurassic reservoir but was P&A dry.

The 35/11-27 S Cuvette well, operated by Wintershall Dea, was completed on 15 June, after being spudded on 28 April with the Transocean Norge. The well encountered gas condensate in the Middle Jurassic. Post-drill estimates are 16 – 38 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 24/6-5 Alvheim Deep well was completed on 28 May, after being spudded on 3 April with the Noble Integrator. The well did not encounter a reservoir in the Upper Jurassic and was P&A dry.

The 34/10-C-51 A Gimle/Alborix, 15/3-13 S Brokk-Mju and 36/7-5 S, A, B, C Cerisa wells are still active.