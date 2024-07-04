UK well programmes due to start operations this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

UK well programmes due to start operations this month

By Stephen Coomber
04/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by DCTUK well operations are due to begin in July as no programmes have been completed to date in 2024.
Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.

UK Offshore Well Slot June 2024

As of 21 June, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are no exploration or appraisal wells active on the UKCS.

Only one well has completed during 2024, with the 21/3d-9, Z, Y Leverett appraisal well which spudded in 2023.

No well programmes have spudded in 2024 to date and no wells are expected to spud until July when the Shell-operated 48/8b Selene well is due to start operations as well as the Harbour-operated Joselyn South well which will be drilled from the Judy field template.

These will be followed by the Shell-operated Pensacola appraisal well.

A total of five exploration and three appraisal wells have the potential of spudding this year, although many may be delayed or not complete by year end.

Although the number of wells expected to be drilled is only slightly lower than the nine exploration and four appraisals completed in 2023, the timings of the wells are all in the second half of the year.

© Supplied by Noble
The Noble Resilient jackup rig used to drill the Pensacola find.

Norway Well Slot June 2024

As of 21 June, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are five exploration and two appraisal wells active on the NCS, with Brokk-Mju, Gnomoria (appraisal), Gimle/Alborix, Cerisa in the North Sea, Lavrans (exploration segment) and Storjo West (appraisal) in the Norwegian Sea, and Hassel in the Barents Sea.

Since the previous report, the Alvheim Deep, Venus, Cuvette, Toppand Øst, Ferdinand Nord and Snøras wells have been completed.

One exploration and two appraisal wells spudded at Hassel, Gnomoria and Storjo West, and two exploration wells spudded and have been completed at Ferdinand Nord and Snøras.

© Supplied by Odfjell
The Aker BP-operated 6507/2-7 S Storjo West well was spudded on 9 June with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub.

Barents Sea

The Equinor-operated 7220/2-2 Snøras well was completed on 18 June, after being spudded on 4 June with the Transocean Enabler. The well encountered the target Middle Jurassic reservoir but was P&A dry.

The 7324/6-2 Ferdinand Nord well, operated by Aker BP, was completed on 16 June, after being spudded on 27 May with the Scarabeo 8. The well encountered reservoir in the Middle Jurassic and Triassic and was a P&A gas discovery with resources ranging 3.3 – 4.7 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 7324/8-4 Hassel well was spudded on 25 May with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. The well is targeting the Middle Jurassic – Upper Triassic.

The Vår Energi-operated 7219/6-1 Venus well was completed on 28 May, after being spudded on 27 April, with the Transocean Enabler. The high impact well encountered the Paleocene target but has been P&A dry.

Norwegian Sea

The Aker BP-operated 6507/2-7 S Storjo West well was spudded on 9 June with the Deepsea Nordkapp. The well is appraising the Storjo East discovery, targeting the Middle Jurassic – Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 4 – 32 mmboe.

The 6406/2-L-2 H Lavrans well is still active.

© Supplied by Transocean
The 35/11-27 S Cuvette well was completed on 15 June, after being spudded on 28 April with the Transocean Norge

North Sea

The 35/10-12 S Gnomoria well, operated by Wellesley Petroleum, was spudded on 4 June with the COSLPromoter. The well is appraising the Upper Jurassic with pre-drill resources of 39 mmboe.

The 35/11-29 S Toppand Øst well, operated by Wellesley Petroleum, on behalf of licence operator Equinor, was completed on 3 June, after being spudded on 9 May with the COSLPromoter. The well encountered Middle Jurassic reservoir but was P&A dry.

The 35/11-27 S Cuvette well, operated by Wintershall Dea, was completed on 15 June, after being spudded on 28 April with the Transocean Norge. The well encountered gas condensate in the Middle Jurassic. Post-drill estimates are 16 – 38 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 24/6-5 Alvheim Deep well was completed on 28 May, after being spudded on 3 April with the Noble Integrator. The well did not encounter a reservoir in the Upper Jurassic and was P&A dry.

The 34/10-C-51 A Gimle/Alborix, 15/3-13 S Brokk-Mju and 36/7-5 S, A, B, C Cerisa wells are still active.

