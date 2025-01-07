TotalEnergies defies opposition to shut down Gryphon FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Rigs & Vessels

TotalEnergies defies opposition to shut down Gryphon FPSO

By Michael Behr
07/01/2025, 7:27 am
elemental totalenergies gryphon
The Gryphon Alpha FPSO

TotalEnergies has shut down its Gryphon floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The shutdown was in line with TotalEnergies previously filed decommissioning plan from 2023, which envisioned ceasing production from Gryphon on 31 December 2024, with decommissioning activities taking place starting in 2025.

The decision was opposed by Nobel Upstream, which owns stakes in two fields tied back to the vessel.

Nobel Upstream CEO Larry Bates said that the “hostile UK policy environment from both policymakers and regulators makes investment impossible.

“For years we have wanted to drill more wells in the Gryphon area but have been frustrated by the NSTA and Total in making that happen. Sadly, those wells will never be drilled as long as this draconian fiscal environment remains.

“Capital that would have been invested in the UK will now go overseas, along with the British workers who provide the hydrocarbons necessary to keep homes warm, lights on and factories producing.”

He added that the Gryphon shutdown means a loss of 2% of the UK’s domestic oil and gas supply and around £150 million in tax receipts by the end of 2027.

Nobel Upstream previously filed a lawsuit to stop plans to decommission the Gryphon FPSO, aiming to stop TotalEnergies from starting decommissioning work.

In its suit, Nobel said that decommissioning Gryphon would force the company to abandon two fields connected to the vessel, driving it to quit the UK North Sea.

The Gryphon FPSO is connected to five fields, including Gryphon North and South along with subsea tiebacks to the Maclure, Tullich and Ballindaloch fields.

Nobel Upstream holds a 7.6% stake in Maclure, with operator TotalEnergies holding 38.2%, Taqa 37% and Apache 17.2%. Nobel also holds 8% in Ballindalloch and  TotalEnergies holds the 92% operating stake.

Gas is exported via a pipeline to Beryl A and through the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) system to St Fergus.

“The Gryphon area hub produces about 12,000 boe per day. How can that volume of production be uneconomic at $70 crude?,” Bates added.

“If Total is incapable of maintaining economic production given their high overhead costs and massive bureaucracy, Total must step aside and allow others to continue, as specifically required by existing law and regulations.”

Energy Voice contacted the NSTA and TotalEnergies for comment.

The Gryphon Alpha was the North Sea’s first purpose built permanently moored FPSO, based around 100 miles southeast of Shetland. It has been continuously operating for over 30 years since being installed in 1993.

French firm Total inherited the asset through its 2018 of takeover Maersk.

The French energy giant holds an 86.5% operating interest in the asset, alongside Sojitz Energy Development (13.5%).

