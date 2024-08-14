BP technology could be used on Mars or moon after NASA deal

BP (LON:BP) has signed a deal with US space agency NASA which could see its technology used on Mars or the moon in future.

Under the agreement, BP America and NASA will share digital technologies and technical expertise from “decades of experience operating in harsh environments”.

This includes digital models and simulations that allow scientists and engineers to visualise equipment in remote locations more than 7,000 feet underwater, or millions of miles away on another planet.

BP principal technical program manager Ken Nguyen said the company has built a “proud legacy” of technological innovation.

“As NASA pursues a sustained presence on the Moon and Mars, we see a unique opportunity for BP and NASA to work collaboratively on the forefront of digital technology that will cultivate further innovation in energy and space,” Nguyen said.

Later phases of the agreement could include cooperation on remote operating practices, including safety, communications, integrity management, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence.

It could see future collaboration between BP and NASA on hydrogen, regenerative fuel cells, high-capacity batteries, solar power systems, nuclear fission and power distribution.

BP senior vice president Giovanni Cristofoli said the two organisations are used to working in “extreme environments”.

“Sharing what we know with each other will help us solve complex engineering problems faster, meaning we can focus on keeping energy flowing safely and delivering higher margins with lower emissions,” Cristofoli said.

BP technology could also prove useful as NASA continues to explore the possibility of drilling for water below the surface of the moon and on Mars.