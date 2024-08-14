BP technology could be used on Mars or moon after NASA deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP technology could be used on Mars or moon after NASA deal

By Mathew Perry
14/08/2024, 7:35 am
© Image: NASA/Wikimedia CommonsThe moon partially obscured by the Earth's atmosphere.
The moon partially obscured by the Earth's atmosphere.

BP (LON:BP) has signed a deal with US space agency NASA which could see its technology used on Mars or the moon in future.

Under the agreement, BP America and NASA will share digital technologies and technical expertise from “decades of experience operating in harsh environments”.

This includes digital models and simulations that allow scientists and engineers to visualise equipment in remote locations more than 7,000 feet underwater, or millions of miles away on another planet.

BP principal technical program manager Ken Nguyen said the company has built a “proud legacy” of technological innovation.

“As NASA pursues a sustained presence on the Moon and Mars, we see a unique opportunity for BP and NASA to work collaboratively on the forefront of digital technology that will cultivate further innovation in energy and space,” Nguyen said.

Later phases of the agreement could include cooperation on remote operating practices, including safety, communications, integrity management, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence.

It could see future collaboration between BP and NASA on hydrogen, regenerative fuel cells, high-capacity batteries, solar power systems, nuclear fission and power distribution.

BP senior vice president Giovanni Cristofoli said the two organisations are used to working in “extreme environments”.

“Sharing what we know with each other will help us solve complex engineering problems faster, meaning we can focus on keeping energy flowing safely and delivering higher margins with lower emissions,” Cristofoli said.

BP technology could also prove useful as NASA continues to explore the possibility of drilling for water below the surface of the moon and on Mars.

 

