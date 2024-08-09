Power Moves: Motive Offshore adds Americas manager and more

Jonathan Watt has been appointed as Americas regional manager at the Motive Offshore Group to help the company expand in the market.

As part of its global growth strategy, the company expects the Americas region to turnover $10 million in the next three years.

Motive specialises in engineering, inspection and rental equipment for the energy sector.

Watt brings more than 17 years of offshore energy experience to the role. He will be based in Houston where he will provide local client support and build Motive’s rental business, with the aim of doubling its local expert team by 2025.

He said: “The opportunities here are truly abundant, from the acceleration of offshore wind to the increased production in the traditional and developing oil and gas markets.

“As the market intensifies, we are poised to offer essential supply chain support, providing a comprehensive ecosystem of marine equipment and delivering an integrated end-to-end service, from equipment sourcing to operation.”

© Supplied by Forth Ports

Charles Hammond has had the newly constructed £50m deep water riverside berth at the Port of Leith named after him.

Forth Ports has dubbed the Charles Hammond Berth in honour of the company’s former chief executive, who stepped down from the role in June after 23 years at the helm.

The quay is designed to host the world’s largest offshore wind construction vessels. Set to be completed and handed over later this month, the berth features a heavy lift capability of up to 100 tonnes per square metre, backed up by 175 acres of adjacent land for associated renewables logistics, marshalling and manufacturing.

Danish wind turbine giant Vestas confirmed plans to establish a blade manufacturing facility on the site after the UK and Scottish Government gave the green light for its status as part of the Forth Green Freeport.

Forth Ports CEO Stuart Wallace said: “Since taking on the CEO role at the start of July this has been the easiest decision I’ve faced.

“It was Charles’s vision to build the infrastructure, first in Dundee then here in Leith, to meet the needs of the offshore wind sector, ahead of the market.

“This vision lives on, not just in his name but as we create Scotland’s largest renewable energy hub right here in Leith, helping Scotland and the UK achieve their net zero ambitions.”

© Supplied by Westerton Access

James Griffin has joined Westerton Access as its new regional manager, overseeing sales and operations for the company’s Europe and West Africa business unit.

Prior to joining Westerton Access, Griffin’s experience in the industry includes most recently as director of sales & marketing for Joulon’s asset integrity division.

Previously he had senior roles at OES Asset Integrity Management and Allrig.

Westerton Access is a global provider of subsea inspection, maintenance and integrity services to the energy market.

CEO of Westerton Access Robin Porter said that Griffin “is tasked to help continue to grow our service offerings and to create new areas of services to clients in our European and West Africa region.

“James has already hit the ground running and secured us new customers. He understands our business and more importantly, how Westerton Access services and offerings can make things better and more efficient for our customers.”

WENA Chairwoman Emma Lamont and outgoing chairwoman Rachael Mills.Emma Lamont, currently senior marketing manager at Energy Voice, has been appointed as the new chairwoman of the Women’s Energy Network Alliance (WENA).

Lamont brings over 15 years of experience in the creative industries to her role at Energy Voice. Over the past year, she has spearheaded the Women in New Energy (WiNE) networking initiative, fostering mentorship, collaboration, and networking among women and their allies in the energy sector.

Additionally, she collaborates with energy leaders through Energy Voice’s sister brand, E-FWD, a platform dedicated to advancing the energy transition.

She replaces outgoing chairwoman Rachael Mills, who has led the WENA initiative from 2023-2024. Mills will continue as a member of WENA representing District Heating Divas.

Editor of Energy Voice Mark Selby said: “Many congratulations to the team at WENA and to Emma, who is a highly valued member of our team – it’s a great appointment all around.

“Energy Voice and our sister brand E-FWD are very focused on encouraging DEI across the industry and Emma plays no small part in driving these efforts for us.

“We look forward to Emma playing a pivotal role connecting and encouraging the women of the UK energy industry.”

© Supplied by Investec Bank

Robbie McColl has joined Investec Bank’s energy & infrastructure finance team as senior originator.

He will be responsible for the origination of financing transactions across energy and infrastructure sectors as well as developing and strengthening client relationships in UK and Europe.

McColl will report to head of energy & infrastructure finance UK & Europe Anupam Sharma.

He joins Investec from Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management (EDRAM).

Sharma commented: “Energy & infrastructure finance is an area of strategic focus and growth for Investec, driven by secular long-term themes such as energy transition and digitalisation, which will require significant investments in the coming years.

“The team supports its clients in delivering these critical investments through a range of innovative financing and advisory solutions.”