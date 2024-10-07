Ithaca Energy adds new director after Eni combination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ithaca Energy adds new director after Eni combination

By Michael Behr
07/10/2024, 7:34 am
© Supplied by Ithaca EnergyIthaca Energy windf

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) has appointed Tamir Polikar as a non-executive director to its board of directors as nominee of the company’s majority shareholder, Delek Group.

Polikar previously served as a director of Ithaca Energy from 2020 to 2022 prior to the group’s listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Subsequent to the group’s listing, he acted as an observer on the board on behalf of the Delek Group.

Polikar was previously appointed as principal chief financial officer of Delek in August 2020.

Alongside this role, he serves as a director of the Delek Group Ltd subsidiaries, as well as a director and business consultant of Polikar Holdings, a company engaged in real estate development in Israel and Bulgaria.

In the past five years, Polikar has served as the Deputy CEO of the Delek Group Ltd, and previously held the position of CEO of the Aspen Group.

He brings with him expertise in business and management, especially in the energy and real estate sectors. He is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland.

Ithaca recently completed its business combination with Italian company Eni, which saw Ithaca take control of the vast majority of Eni’s UK upstream oil and gas assets, excluding East Irish Sea assets and CCUS activities.

The deal saw Luciano Vasques appointed as Ithaca CEO along with two new non-executive directors to its board of directors – chief transition & financial officer, chief operating officer and general manager Francesco Gattei, and chief operating officer for global natural resources and general manager Guido Brusco.

The combined Ithaca Energy and Eni will have daily production of 100,000 – 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with ambitions of 150,000 per day by the early 2030s.

This makes it the second-largest independent operator in the North Sea based on 2024 production levels.

