Ithaca Energy adds new director after Eni combination

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) has appointed Tamir Polikar as a non-executive director to its board of directors as nominee of the company’s majority shareholder, Delek Group.

Polikar previously served as a director of Ithaca Energy from 2020 to 2022 prior to the group’s listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Subsequent to the group’s listing, he acted as an observer on the board on behalf of the Delek Group.

Polikar was previously appointed as principal chief financial officer of Delek in August 2020.

Alongside this role, he serves as a director of the Delek Group Ltd subsidiaries, as well as a director and business consultant of Polikar Holdings, a company engaged in real estate development in Israel and Bulgaria.

In the past five years, Polikar has served as the Deputy CEO of the Delek Group Ltd, and previously held the position of CEO of the Aspen Group.

He brings with him expertise in business and management, especially in the energy and real estate sectors. He is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland.

Ithaca recently completed its business combination with Italian company Eni, which saw Ithaca take control of the vast majority of Eni’s UK upstream oil and gas assets, excluding East Irish Sea assets and CCUS activities.

The deal saw Luciano Vasques appointed as Ithaca CEO along with two new non-executive directors to its board of directors – chief transition & financial officer, chief operating officer and general manager Francesco Gattei, and chief operating officer for global natural resources and general manager Guido Brusco.

The combined Ithaca Energy and Eni will have daily production of 100,000 – 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with ambitions of 150,000 per day by the early 2030s.

This makes it the second-largest independent operator in the North Sea based on 2024 production levels.