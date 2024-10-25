Power Moves: New CEO of Energy UK and more

Dhara Vyas has been promoted to role of new CEO of Energy UK.

From next month Vyas, who has been Energy UK’s deputy CEO since November 2022, will take over from Emma Pinchbeck, who announced her departure earlier this month to become chief executive of the Climate Change Committee.

She joined Energy UK as Director of Advocacy in November 2021 from Citizens Advice, where she was responsible for the consumer watchdog’s work on Net Zero, decarbonisation and the future energy market.

Vyas said: “These are undoubtedly big shoes to fill but I know what a great and talented team I can count on at Energy UK. I am also looking forward to building on all the work we do with brilliant colleagues from across the industry and beyond.”

She added: “Our members deliver an essential service, generating and delivering heat and power to every home and business in the country. The energy industry will continue to lead the way on decarbonising power and driving economic growth – and I am excited to lead the trade body that is at the forefront of the energy transition.”

© Supplied by OEG Energy Group

Tom Murray has been appointed as chief financial officer at Aberdeen-headquartered OEG Energy Group.

As a chartered accountant, Murray comes with a strong track record in growing businesses, raising finance and successfully executing M&A transactions and integrations for large private and FTSE-listed companies within the engineering and rental sectors.

He replaces Doug Fleming, who has stepped down for personal reasons.

Murray’s appointment comes on the heels of OEG adding Ricardo Rosa as non-executive chairman.

OEG CEO John Heiton said the company would benefit from his “relevant experience working in leadership roles at growth businesses in the wider rental and services industries, which are strongly complementary to OEG’s offering. He has a wealth of experience that will serve us well, including overseeing strategic M&A and integration which continues to be an important component of OEG’s growth strategy.

“On behalf of the Board, I’d also like to thank Doug who is stepping down for personal reasons. In view of this, we have organised a fast but smooth transition to Tom. Doug has been instrumental in guiding OEG through a truly transformative year of growth, and leaves OEG in a strong position in terms of a healthy balance sheet with the firepower to advance our strategic growth ambitions.”

© Supplied by EnerMech

Chetan Bhat has taken on the newly created role of global chief information officer at Aberdeen-based EnerMech.

The appointment is aimed at driving the company’s business systems and digital strategy.

Bhat will focus on optimising operations and enhancing customer experience through innovative technology solutions.

He will report directly to EnerMech’s chief transformation officer, Jose Xavier.

His responsibilities will include overseeing IT governance, security, and risk management, ensuring regulatory compliance and implementing IT best practices across the organisation.

Bhat succeeds John Clark, who served as interim IT director and has been with EnerMech for 13 years. John will continue to support the company’s strategic initiatives in his new role as transformation director.

Bhat said: “This is an incredible opportunity to shape and implement a forward-thinking IT strategy that leverages technology to drive innovation and create a competitive edge.”

EnerMech underwent a management shakeup recently, which saw, among others, Alison Hazell promoted to the newly created role of chief marketing officer.

© Supplied by LinkedIn

Sian Lloyd Rees has been appointed as a non-executive director at engineering company Ricardo.

Writing on LinkedIn, Rees said that the company was “another excellent example of how capability developed in one sector of the energy industry is transferable and hugely relevant to the energy transition underway”.

In addition to her new role at Ricardo, Rees also serves as a non-executive director at Serica Energy, a role she has held since July 2023.

The appointment comes as the board updated its five-year strategy, announced in 2022, to divest its defence business.

In addition, Ricardo stated that it has been actively exploring potential acquisition opportunities to reinvest some or all of the proceeds in the event of a completed divestment.

© Supplied by OnPath Energy

Bruce Bowyer has joined OnPath Energy as development director.

In addition, Aileen McCreadie has joined the company as partnerships and community manager in a newly created position.

Both Bowyer and McCreadie will play key roles in the firm as it looks to grow in terms of the diversity of its projects and technologies.

Bowyer said: “The opportunity to join OnPath Energy, as it starts its next chapter under its new name, was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.

“We have an extensive portfolio of projects in operation and even more in the pipeline that will provide both strong social, economic and environmental benefits to communities across Scotland, while also being significant contributions to diversifying Scotland’s energy output.

Bruce and Aileen’s appointments come on the heels of milestones for OnPath, including the recent completion of the Kype Muir Wind Farm Extension in South Lanarkshire.

McCreadie added: “It’s crucial that our projects deliver tangible benefits to local communities, and my goal is to ensure that we are nurturing existing long-term relationships with communities while creating new ones to build community value in the communities closest to our projects.

© Supplied by Step Change in Safet

Alan McIntyre has been appointed as programme delivery manager at Step Change in Safety.

McIntyre brings over 16 years of experience delivering health, safety, and environment services to the offshore energy industry.

In his new role, he will oversee the development and delivery of safety programmes designed to drive continuous improvement across the offshore and onshore energy industry.

In addition, Nicola Mackie has stepped into the role of digital communications assistant following the successful completion of a one-year graduate internship with Step Change in Safety.

The Robert Gordon University digital marketing graduate will play a key part in the delivery of Step Change in Safety’s communications strategy, focusing on enhancing the organisation’s digital communication efforts, and engaging the workforce, members and stakeholders through innovative online content.

Commenting on the appointments, CEO of Step Change in Safety Craig Wiggins said: “Alan’s vast experience in safety leadership and emergency response will be invaluable as we continue to promote safety initiatives.

“Nicola’s fresh perspective and digital expertise will enhance our communication efforts, ensuring our messages are more accessible and impactful.

“These strategic appointments are part of our continued growth strategy and will enable the team to further support our valued members.”

Step Change in Safety’s major safety survey analysed safety culture across the North Sea.

© Supplied by ASCO

William “Bill” Draper has been appointed as general manager of ASCO’s Teesworks operations as the site prepares for its first steel delivery.

Draper will manage the team at Steel River Quay, on the south bank of the River Tees.

His role includes overseeing operations as the team prepares for the significant milestone of receiving the first steel delivery at Teesworks, the UK’s largest freeport and one of the largest in Europe.

The quay recently welcomed its first two vessels, which ASCO’s team supported with mobilisation and finalising deck spread for projects and stores deliveries.

Once fully operational, the quay is initially expected to support the region’s offshore wind energy projects by handling up to 140 journeys per year.

Draper said: “With a career built on the River Tees, I understand the importance of this development to the region’s economy and its role in supporting the UK’s renewable energy goals.

“This is just the beginning for Teesworks. Over the next five to six years, we expect significant expansion, which will not only create jobs but also position the site as a key player in the growing and ambitious offshore wind sector.”

© Supplied by Film-Ocean

Merv New has been appointed as CEO of Ellon-based ROV specialist Film-Ocean.

New brings over 30 years of experience in the offshore oil and gas sector, offshore marine renewable & subsea telecoms sectors, with a notable career in subsea operations.

His depth of expertise will be critical in driving Film-Ocean’s continued global growth and operational excellence.

Under New’s leadership, the company is set to explore new business opportunities while continuing to deliver innovative ROV solutions to clients worldwide.

© Supplied by ASET International E

Three new directors, Mark Fotheringham, Karen Glen and Robin McGregor, have been added to the board of directors of the ASET International Energy Training Academy.

They join chair John Reid, chief executive Atholl Menzies and NESCol vice-principal finance and resource Stuart Thompson.

The Aberdeen-based company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of North East Scotland College (NESCol), provides a wide range of training for the energy, engineering and construction industries in areas including process, maintenance engineering, electrical, ex hazardous areas, emergency response and marine.

Reid said: “We are in the midst of an exciting period of opportunities for the company and the board has a key role in shaping strategy and fostering a spirit of innovation that will help ASET to meet ambitious growth targets.

“The experience and expertise of our new directors, bringing skills and knowledge across a breadth of disciplines, will be vital during this period of evolution and transition for the business. I look forward to working with Mark, Karen and Robin as we move forward and embrace the opportunities we see for the business.”

© Supplied by World LNG Summit

Jonty Shepard will step down as head of LNG trading at BP at the end of the year.

Writing on LinkedIn, Shepard said: “Over the last 17 years, I have been lucky enough to grow from a business that optimised equity production from Egypt and Trinidad into a global LNG portfolio.

“We have seen the advent of shale gas which transformed the US from an importer to the world’s largest exporter of LNG, the Fukishima accident that led to the shutdown of much of Japan’s nuclear power stations, the waves of LNG projects in Qatar and Australia, Covid and most recently the energy crisis as a result of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

“I have always been amazed at how as an industry we have been able to respond to these events rapidly and efficiently to provide competitive energy where and when it is needed.”

Power Moves, your weekly source of all the UK energy sector recruitment news you need to know is kindly sponsored by Ramsay Black.