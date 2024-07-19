EVOL: We’re better connected, Aberdeen hydrogen hub help and “flying by the seat of our pants”

This week on EVOL, Ryan and Ed are joined by new Energy Voice editor Mark Selby as he makes his podcast debut.

Mark kicks off by discussing the role of Energy Voice as a platform for the UK energy sector, before diving into our recent interview with National Grid.

This segment touches on grid connection waiting times and discusses the practical challenges of bringing on more generation capacity.

Next off, Ed is flying by the seat of his pants as he discusses Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and, more specifically, how poo could fuel our flights.

The government has set a 2030 target for SAF, and Ed discusses a couple of technologies that might help us get there. Old tyres are one feedstock and – to the delight of Ed’s son – sewage is another.

Finally, Ryan has turned his attention to Aberdeen’s hydrogen hub as it takes final investment decision.

The BP and Aberdeen City Council joint venture is now looking to pull together a report to find how the city’s existing supply chain can contribute to making this project a success.