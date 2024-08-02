EVOL: Windfall woes, a budget boost and a wind farm of epic proportions

This week on EVOL, the Energy Voice team discuss the reaction to upcoming changes to the windfall tax, and whether it’s behind Shell and Exxon offloading their Southern North Sea assets.

There was more positive news for offshore renewables, with a big budget boost for the sixth allocation round. Will it be enough to get the UK back on track for its 2030 wind targets?

Plus, Ossian wind farm developers SSE Renewables, Marubeni Corporation and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners have submitted plans to the Scottish government. But numerous challenges lie ahead to get the turbines spinning on the epic ScotWind project.

