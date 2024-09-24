EVOL: All about OEUK’s big day out in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Podcast

EVOL: All about OEUK’s big day out in Aberdeen

By Reporter
24/09/2024, 10:09 am
© Supplied by Energy Voiceevol podcast
Energy Voice Out Loud

On Energy Voice Out Loud this week, news editor Erikka Askeland and reporter Mathew Perry take in the OEUK Conference: Powering Our Energy Future.

Hosted in Aberdeen, the conference had had some strong views to deliver. Erikka discusses some of the warnings issued by the likes of BP vice president for the North Sea Doris Reiter and OEUK boss, David Whitehouse, who talked about the effects of government policy. But was Energy Minister Michael Shanks listening? Mat tells all.

There was also some good news to tell involving Cerulean Winds’ INTOG offshore wind projects Aspen, Beech and Cedar, plus some of the latest green investments by the likes of Port of Aberdeen and Net Zero Technology Centre.

Then we hear from some of the people who were speaking at and attending the event, including Jenny Stanning, external relations director from the organiser, Offshore Energies UK; Myrtle Dawes, CEO of the Net Zero Technology Centre; Neil Rowantree, vice president of energy at Blend; and last but not least Marcus Paige, business development manager at Kellas Midstream.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.

Recommended for you

Tags