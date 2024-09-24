EVOL: All about OEUK’s big day out in Aberdeen

On Energy Voice Out Loud this week, news editor Erikka Askeland and reporter Mathew Perry take in the OEUK Conference: Powering Our Energy Future.

Hosted in Aberdeen, the conference had had some strong views to deliver. Erikka discusses some of the warnings issued by the likes of BP vice president for the North Sea Doris Reiter and OEUK boss, David Whitehouse, who talked about the effects of government policy. But was Energy Minister Michael Shanks listening? Mat tells all.

There was also some good news to tell involving Cerulean Winds’ INTOG offshore wind projects Aspen, Beech and Cedar, plus some of the latest green investments by the likes of Port of Aberdeen and Net Zero Technology Centre.

Then we hear from some of the people who were speaking at and attending the event, including Jenny Stanning, external relations director from the organiser, Offshore Energies UK; Myrtle Dawes, CEO of the Net Zero Technology Centre; Neil Rowantree, vice president of energy at Blend; and last but not least Marcus Paige, business development manager at Kellas Midstream.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.