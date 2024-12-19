Road to ADIPEC 4: AI and optimisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Podcast

Road to ADIPEC 4: AI and optimisation

By Energy Voice Out Loud
19/12/2024, 3:20 pm
© Supplied by EVOL / ADIPEC DMGADIPEC is coming back for its 40th year on November 4-7, 2024.
ADIPEC is coming back for its 40th year on November 4-7, 2024.

AI is one of the three “megatrends” identified at the recently held ADIPEC, but will it save the world – or doom it, given increased power needs?

Siemens Energy vice president for product management transformation of industry EAD Kirsten Roden sat down for the final episode of Road to ADIPEC to set out her thinking – and how AI can have a part to play.

People are ready to accept AI, she said, with the right drivers. Making someone’s life easier is a powerful pitch.

“We have started to use Copilot, we have started using ChatGPT in our day to day work, we get summaries out of these tools. You start getting used to not doing everything manually anymore, right? And then you actively start searching for tools that could help you.”

It is in this area of incremental change, rather than revolution, that AI can make its mark.

“I don’t think AI as such can save the world,” she said. “It’s not going to take over from us and undo all the things that we have maybe done less than ideally in the past years.”

What it can help, though, is changing how we go about tackling those big issues. “AI can help us to change the … pace of change.”

Roden explained that, for instance, AI can provide ways to carry out tests faster than through physical tests.

She cited a use case where Siemens Energy has been involved, with BlueVault energy storage solutions. The company has used AI to “optimise the loading process for these batteries”, she said.

Ferry operators can install these batteries. Roden said using AI helped increase efficiency of electric ships.

Power demand

The flip side of AI is the increased power demand the technology will use. Research suggests a query to ChatGPT uses 10-15 times more power than a Google search.

Technology companies are betting big on AI and as a result are searching for additional power supplies.

Roden said this presented an opportunity. Historically, infrastructure has been based on growth from carbon – for instance, coal-fired power plants near coalfields.

“That means it’s harder to transition from the existing infrastructures,” she said. “We have now the unique opportunity for data centres that we can think this through, so to speak, from the start, more or less.”

New greenfield data centres provide opportunities. They can be installed where access to power is privileged, for instance, but also where there may be uses for recovered heated water.

“We can think about where they are positioned, what are the neighbouring industries, what are the neighbouring users, who else needs power, how can we leverage the network in a local scale and how can we optimise it from the start?”

Listen to this, the fourth episode of Road to ADIPEC, here.

Recommended for you

Tags