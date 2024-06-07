Ashtead Technology: investing in innovation

Richard Lind, general manager for Ashtead Technology’s mechanical solutions facility in Thainstone, Aberdeenshire, shares his thoughts on the company’s commitment to investment and innovation, including the launch of some exciting new products in the portfolio.

“Although Ashtead Technology has been around for almost 40 years, it’s the last few years which I think have seen the biggest changes to the company. In our hunger to be the best when it comes to subsea equipment and expertise, it’s clear from our customers that breadth and depth of equipment range is important.

“We’ve been growing that range in a number of ways. The first is the one most often commented on by our customers – growth by acquisition. By integrating eight high quality businesses into our group over the past six years, Ashtead Technology is now the leading supplier of subsea offshore services and equipment in our field and we’re really proud of that. The latest addition is ACE Winches, a market-leader in the design, manufacture and hire of lifting, pulling and deployment solutions, and we are excited by what we can provide for our customers together.

“Perhaps less well known is that, for example here at Thainstone, we design and manufacture our own equipment based directly on our customers’ needs. From ROV tooling, dredge pumps, diamond wire saws and a full range of ancillary equipment, we’re proud to build these to our own design and we offer a team of highly skilled engineers who can work alongside customers to engineer customised systems, providing the right solution for the job. We’ve made it our mission to offer something different – something that addresses the diverse, and often challenging, needs of our customers.

“By supporting the entire project lifecycle across both offshore wind and oil and gas we are providing fully integrated solutions, supported by effective project management, global reach through our 12 strategic hubs, and a team of competent offshore technicians focused on delivering excellence at every stage.

“Adding to our huge range of more than 23,000 assets and further expanding our cutting capabilities, I’m delighted to be able to talk about our game changing 23in Ring Saw (patent pending), a brand new cutting tool offering double the cut depth at half the size of conventional chop saws. It’s just one example of how we’re staying ahead of the curve as we continue to strengthen our commitment to our customers as a decommissioning solutions provider.

“Engineered inhouse to operate in tight access scenarios, the Ring Saw is compact and lightweight, minimises dredging requirements, and reduces overall footprint and deck space. Suitable to cut a variety of materials, from standard carbon steels to various coatings and polymers, it is ideal for subsea diver and ROV operations.

“It follows hard on the heels of our Mattress Recovery Tool (MRT), a significant advancement in the recovery of subsea mattresses. The MRT is a nimble and efficient tool, ensuring a quicker and more seamless operation for mattress recovery. Having undergone over 100 tests, we are impressed with its ability to remove multiple mattress sizes efficiently.

“In the extensive technology pipeline is a unique geophysical winch, soon to be manufactured by my colleagues in Turriff, and planned for use off East Coast USA, fitted with integrated sensors such as magnetometers and sidescan to detect metal objects such as UXOs (UneXploded Ordnance).

“With these latest investments, we’re not just adding to our fleet – we’re enhancing our ability to engineer innovative solutions. It’s great to be able to offer our customers the latest technology, including the Ring Saw.

“However, we also know that in some circumstances the traditional Diamond Wire Saw would be the better option. It’s part of our commitment to our customers that we always make sure we offer a fit for purpose solution, the best solution for the job, not the latest shiny piece of kit. The advice and expertise we bring is never secondary to the equipment. It’s all part of the service.”

Find out more about our services on our website at www.ashtead-techology.com or contact Richard Lind via LinkedIn.