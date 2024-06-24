How female PPE is boosting inclusivity at CES+

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How female PPE is boosting inclusivity at CES+

24/06/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by CES+Debbie Hamilton, Hydrocarbon Accounting Manager at CES+
Safety and inclusion intersect considerably when it comes to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), with the right PPE enabling all individuals to work without harm to the best of their abilities.

That’s why Centrica Energy Storage (CES+) has introduced female PPE for its onshore and offshore operations.

The initiative aims to address the needs of female employees while promoting gender equality and empowerment – ultimately, creating a workplace where every individual can thrive.

Debbie Hamilton, Hydrocarbon Accounting Manager at CES+, said: “Providing women with suitable PPE is without a doubt the right thing to do!

“Properly fitted PPE ensures optimal safety while ill-fitting PPE can compromise protection and even pose hazards. Providing female PPE makes colleagues feel valued in the workplace rather than just having to make do and fit in.

“We are committed to creating an inclusive workspace for all our colleagues.”

Problems with PPE in the past

The new female PPE from supplier Mo and Co includes overalls, jackets, gloves and boots, all available in a range of sizes for women.

This is an important step forward for a traditionally male-dominated industry, where PPE was often designed with only male workers in mind.

Debbie explains: “Basic PPE has not been available in the correct sizes or fit for female workers in the past. This is firstly a safety issue because PPE needs to fit properly to ensure it offers the required protection and it shouldn’t cause an additional hazard of its own.

“For example, incorrectly fitting PPE could become a trapping hazard or make activities such as using ladders more awkward and hazardous.

“If properly fitting PPE isn’t provided to enable individuals to safely carry out their job, this can also impact how included they feel in the workplace and whether they see the energy industry as the right fit for them.”

The new PPE will solve these sorts of issues for the CES+ workforce, with Debbie adding: “All the reactions I’ve heard have been very positive and I’ve had some good conversations about the jackets. Previous jackets I’ve had have been far too long and made moving around or climbing ladders awkward and it’s great to finally have one which fits me properly!”

Creating an inclusive workplace

For an organisation like CES+, which prioritises the wellbeing of all employees as it strives for excellence in operations, investing in female PPE is a clear statement about its commitment to equality.

While showing that women already play an integral role in the business, the hope is this new initiative will also encourage more women to join the energy industry in the future.

Debbie adds: “CES+ is committed to creating a workplace that is inclusive for all and introduction of female PPE is one part of this.

“We are also actively involved in attracting women and girls into the energy industry by working with initiatives such as WiME (Women into Manufacturing and Engineering) to promote engineering careers to school age girls and working with the Forces Employment Charity to connect with women who have served in the armed forces.

“I’m proud to be part of an organisation that cares about inclusion and creates such a friendly and supportive place to work.”

A positive change for the future

And Debbie isn’t the only one, with the CES+ workforce embracing the new PPE.

Ingrid Rolland, Offshore Maintenance Supervisor, said: “The investment made in procuring female-specific PPE is one part of the CES+ commitment to support women to work offshore.

“Having access to PPE that fits and is comfortable is a real confidence booster, enables greater personal safety and makes me feel valued as an individual.”

The hope is that soon PPE designed to suit all workers will be the norm across the energy industry and other high-risk sectors. CES+ is pleased to be helping that drive for a more inclusive future.

Debbie ends: “I’m so pleased to see positive change on this and look forward to the time when it doesn’t need to be a talking point – where it is just normal and routine to have suitable PPE for every individual.”

Find out more about inclusion and safety at CES+.

