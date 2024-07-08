The Safety Expo 2024: Shining a spotlight on local QHSE innovation

For decades, health and safety has rightfully remained at the top of companies’ agendas, ensuring the protection of employees, the environment, and the quality of operations.

However, as industries and processes evolve, new technologies and insights into human behaviour unlock more efficient and safer methods, many of which are yet to be widely adopted by organisations.

The Grampian region boasts incredible local businesses leading their fields, but often they are overshadowed by global brands or online suppliers.

That’s why XIC, known for its creative materials and durable safety products, is passionate about showcasing these local talents, which are right on the doorstep of companies in need of their services.

To support this mission, XIC brought The Safety Expo to Aberdeen in 2023, making it the largest QHSE event in the region.

Now, due to increased demand, the event returns to P&J Live on Thursday, September 19 2024 and is set to have an even wider selection of exhibitors on hand to present local safety-related solutions, products, and services.

The Safety Expo is a ticketed, free-to-attend, full-day event that celebrates innovation found within the region and showcases a forward-thinking approach to health and safety.

While open to everyone, it’s the perfect platform for QHSE and procurement professionals to access training providers, workwear and PPE suppliers, equipment demonstrations, cleaner technology, and safety literature specialists all under one roof.

Additionally, it provides attendees the chance to network with exhibitors and discover innovative solutions that align with their operations.

With education a key part of the event’s aim, The Safety Expo also features a jam packed itinerary to support sharing knowledge within the sector.

A number of speakers have already signed up to present including Steven J Innes, the event’s MC, Megan Hine of Draeger, Charlie Cameron of AquaTerra Training Ltd, Alan Smith of COMET, Roy Milne of Asset One, Grant Wallis of Salos Sunesis and Emma Cook of Purely Balanced, with more due to be announced shortly.

The impressive line up is set to tackle key questions and provide thought provoking discussions, with subject matters covering increasing safety while reducing costs, fatigue management in the workplace, major accident hazards, raising confidence in competence and avoiding pointing blame amongst the workforce.

Jason Moir, director at XIC and organiser of The Safety Expo said: “We couldn’t be more excited to bring The Safety Expo back to P&J Live this year. 2023 was the first time we opened the event up on a large scale, and it was incredible to see so many QHSE businesses in one room, all networking and showcasing their offerings to their ideal target market.

“These companies are paving the way in their respective fields, whether that’s due to their knowledge from an employee health point of view, supplying some of the highest quality PPE for key hazardous industries, or unveiling technology that completely streamlines complex QHSE procedures, and they all deserve to be recognised.

“XIC is proud to be supporting the North-east community, and I can’t wait to see what exhibitors bring to the table this year, along with what key insights we can learn from this year’s speaker lineup. There’s still some spaces left to exhibit, so we’d encourage those who are interested to get in touch with us soon to secure your stand.”

The event is sponsored by AquaTerra Training Ltd, Boskalis, Odfjell Technology and cnooc. More than 30 local organisations have already signed up to exhibit including our Gold Exhibition Sponsors: Asset One, Draeger, Flare, Mo&Co, QHSE Scotland, Red Wing, Salos Sunesis and OEUK.

The itinerary also includes complimentary breakfast, lunch, and refreshments such as tea and coffee for everyone in attendance.

The Safety Expo 2024 is in association with Inspection Tags, durable and bespoke tags that keep teams safe and assets protected. Free tickets are now available via Eventbrite. To register for event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-safety-expo-2024-tickets-789012005147