Championing the Norway CCUS Market

Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) will be a critical lever for a decarbonized future; however, the rate of progress is far behind what is required on the Net Zero trajectory. While challenges in policy, financing and business model are well known, the technical elements of the value chain are established with decades of implementation behind them.

Expro, a leader in the energy sector, has been involved in CCUS globally for over 20 years, gaining invaluable experience in executing operations with excellent results. With Norway setting the pace for offshore carbon storage, Expro has supported the development of these projects using its expansive oil and gas portfolio and established presence and expertise in the country.

Appraisal testing leadership

Accurately appraising CO2 storage reservoirs, particularly saline aquifers, is crucial for characterizing pore space in CCUS projects. Saline aquifers hold the highest potential for CO2 storage and are the primary target for the offshore sector in Norway. However, they are geologically under-characterized and require extensive evaluation to assess their effectiveness as CO2 sinks.

In 2020, Expro delivered integrated well testing services for the flagship Northern Lights project in the Norwegian North Sea, including surface well testing, fluid sampling and analysis, drill stem testing (DST), tubing conveyed perforations (TCP), wireless gauges and subsea well access. The solution was designed and delivered through seamless project management, leading technologies and extensive experience of appraisal testing challenges.

The outcome was highly successful, where test data provided essential contributions to the field development plan and final investment decision.

Fluid sampling and analysis

Understanding fluid composition throughout the value chain, from CO2 capture – processing – transportation – storage, is paramount in all CCUS projects. Expro delivers high-quality fluid sampling and analysis service at processing plants, well sites and in the laboratory at its state-of-the-art fluid analysis centre in Haugesund.

The company is renowned for its innovative technology and accurate results, and has provided services for the Snøhvit CCS project, starting with reservoir fluid analysis in 2005 and delivering continuous monitoring at the onshore gas separation facility to the present day.

CO2 Well Lifecycle Management

Whilst Well Flow Management is a core strength of Expro, it’s the combination of technologies and services across the well lifecycle that sets them apart in the wells and CO2 storage arena. Through strategic acquisitions, astute investments and internal product developments, Expro has built an extensive portfolio to manage the needs of the CCUS sector.

Two critical elements of carbon storage projects are long-term well integrity and measurement, monitoring, and verification (MMV) plans. Unique technologies in well construction enable make-up and running of the high-grade corrosion resistant alloys (CRA) used in CO2 injector wells, with the industry’s only non-marking system. This combined with inner-string cementing for ultimate cement bonding and optimised curing, addresses the holistic approach to life-of-well integrity. A host of leading-edge monitoring and surveillance systems provide further solutions to derisk operations and allows operations to run smoothly.

With the CCUS market set for rapid growth, Expro will partner with operators to develop and accelerate projects, on the critical path to Net Zero. From accurately appraising CO2 storage reservoirs to ensuring well integrity and fluid analysis, Expro’s comprehensive portfolio offering is designed to meet the growing demands of the CCUS industry, ensuring safe, efficient, and sustainable carbon capture and storage operations.

Expro will be at ONS 2024 in Stavanger, Norway from 26-29 August, 2024 – booth #2200.