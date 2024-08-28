EVOL X Entr at ONS 2024

Earlier this year Aker Solutions’ consultancy business rebranded with a new name, Entr. Roddy Macpherson, the firm’s senior vice president, speaks about what prompted the name change while Entr makes its ONS debut.

Macpherson discusses how clients are changing their expectations as the world nears net zero checkpoints, from increased interest in renewables to decarbonising oil and gas operations.

The Entr boss discusses what his firm offers on the show floor in Stavanger.

Listen to this conversation and other EVOL productions on your podcast platform of choice.