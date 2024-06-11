Blaze Manufacturing Solutions aims for growth as it looks overseas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions aims for growth as it looks overseas

By Ryan Duff
11/06/2024, 4:38 pm
© Supplied by BlazeL-R: Greg Carnie, Ann Johnson, Howard Johnson and Stuart White.
L-R: Greg Carnie, Ann Johnson, Howard Johnson and Stuart White.

Balmoral’s Blaze Manufacturing Solutions is aiming to expand its headcount following a more than £10 million order intake.

The firm looks to grow by between 70 and 100% year on year Blaze plans for a 20% increase in headcount at its Laurencekirk headquarters.

The company is also looking overseas, said Stuart White, operation director at Blaze, while on the show floor at Aberdeen’s Energy Exports Conference.

In renewables, the firm has secured key contracts including a recent integrated maintenance partnership awarded by Ørsted.

This covers fire protection and detection on 9 North Sea offshore wind assets, including Hornsea 1 and 2, for the next five years.

The deal covers inert gas systems, compressed air foam, water mist and all detection including control systems.

White told Energy Voice: “At the moment, a lot of the growth is within the company here in the UK, we’re looking at designers and engineers, as that side of the business is growing.”

This means it’s looking to recruit “designers, engineers, workshop technicians, offshore technicians, pipefitters, etc,” Mr White explained.

“We’ve had more and more of our clients coming to us and saying ‘Can you design and engineer a system for us?’, the workshop then becomes busy, and our supply chain part of the business is busy.”

Blaze looks to the Netherlands for overseas expansion

Mr White added: “About 50% of our business at the moment is export so that means we’re seriously looking at where we need to put our headcount growth, we’re looking into Europe at the moment as somewhere where we need to put a projects office to manage that business.”

As the firm looks to expand, it is laying the groundwork for a new base in the Netherlands.

“That’s a natural starting point,” Mr White added, “But we’ve got an open mind as to where that may subsequently take us.”

In the last 12 months, Blaze has secured projects across both Europe and the Middle East, and 70% of its intake has been in the renewables sector.

This comes as the firm’s parent company Balmoral announced its takeover of Aberdeen’s luxury Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.

