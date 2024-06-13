Centre launched to advance geothermal energy in the UK

A centre aimed at supporting the development of geothermal energy in the UK has been officially launched.

The National Geothermal Centre (NGC) is backed with funding – in cash and kind – from Durham University, Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), SHIFT Geothermal and the Reece Foundation, which supports the advancement of engineering in the North East of England.

It will operate on a “hub and spoke model” with operations in Aberdeen, Durham and London.

An ‘inexhaustible source’ of heat and power

The new centre aims to drive collaboration between government, industry, and academia in order to support the integration of geothermal energy into the future renewable energy mix, as a low carbon option for heating homes and industries, and power generation.

Geothermal expansion could create 50,000 jobs for the future and result in an annual reduction of 10 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions, organisers said.

One of the partners backing the centre is SHIFT Geothermal, not-for-profit organisation founded in 2020 to unlock the potential value of the huge untapped UK geothermal energy source.

© Supplied by Imrandd

SHIFT CEO and founder of Aberdeen engineering firm Imrandd, Innes Auchterlonie, said: “Our goal has long been to see the establishment of a UK-wide body to support the growth of a geothermal energy sector in the UK. We are so pleased to see the establishment of the UK’s National Geothermal Centre, making that goal reality.

“The NGC presents the opportunity for collaboration amongst key players in the UK’s geothermal sector, to help accelerate a just transition.

“We have always believed that with the right infrastructure and expertise, geothermal energy could provide a significant proportion of the UK’s domestic energy needs, while creating jobs and boosting the UK’s economy.

I look forward to seeing the exciting projects and initiatives to emerge from the centre’s work.”

© Supplied by NZTC

Anne Murrell, one of two directors at the NGC, said: “Geothermal energy is the foundation of energy security in the UK. It is an inexhaustible source of clean heat and power beneath our feet.

“The new UK National Geothermal Centre will work to unearth geothermal energy.

“Already in the UK geothermal projects are providing stable, low-cost, green energy to homes and businesses. With its expert stakeholders from industry, academia, finance and government, the NGC will expand geothermal development, at speed and at scale.”