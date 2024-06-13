Centre launched to advance geothermal energy in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Centre launched to advance geothermal energy in the UK

By Erikka Askeland
13/06/2024, 4:30 pm
© Supplied by NZTCThe National Geothermal Centre (NGC) is backed with funding - in cash and kind-  from Durham University, Aberdeen's Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), SHIFT Geothermal and the Reece Foundation.
The National Geothermal Centre (NGC) is backed with funding - in cash and kind-  from Durham University, Aberdeen's Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), SHIFT Geothermal and the Reece Foundation.

A centre aimed at supporting the development of geothermal energy in the UK has been officially launched.

The National Geothermal Centre (NGC) is backed with funding – in cash and kind –  from Durham University, Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), SHIFT Geothermal and the Reece Foundation, which supports the advancement of engineering in the North East of England.

It will operate on a “hub and spoke model” with operations in Aberdeen, Durham and London.

An ‘inexhaustible source’ of heat and power

The new centre aims to drive collaboration between government, industry, and academia in order to support the integration of geothermal energy into the future renewable energy mix, as a low carbon option for heating homes and industries, and power generation.

Geothermal expansion could create 50,000 jobs for the future and result in an annual reduction of 10 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions, organisers said.

One of the partners backing the centre is SHIFT Geothermal, not-for-profit organisation founded in 2020 to unlock the potential value of the huge untapped UK geothermal energy source.

© Supplied by Imrandd
Imrandd founder and CEO Innes Auchterlonie.

SHIFT CEO and founder of Aberdeen engineering firm Imrandd, Innes Auchterlonie, said: “Our goal has long been to see the establishment of a UK-wide body to support the growth of a geothermal energy sector in the UK. We are so pleased to see the establishment of the UK’s National Geothermal Centre, making that goal reality.

“The NGC presents the opportunity for collaboration amongst key players in the UK’s geothermal sector, to help accelerate a just transition.

“We have always believed that with the right infrastructure and expertise, geothermal energy could provide a significant proportion of the UK’s domestic energy needs, while creating jobs and boosting the UK’s economy.

I look forward to seeing the exciting projects and initiatives to emerge from the centre’s work.”

© Supplied by NZTC
NGC directors from left to right: Dr Charlotte Adams and Anne Murrell, director at the NGC. Image NZTC

Anne Murrell, one of two directors at the NGC, said: “Geothermal energy is the foundation of energy security in the UK. It is an inexhaustible source of clean heat and power beneath our feet.

“The new UK National Geothermal Centre will work to unearth geothermal energy.

“Already in the UK geothermal projects are providing stable, low-cost, green energy to homes and businesses. With its expert stakeholders from industry, academia, finance and government, the NGC will expand geothermal development, at speed and at scale.”

Recommended for you

Tags