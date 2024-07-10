Labour adds to frontbench energy and net zero team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Labour adds to frontbench energy and net zero team

By Mathew Perry
10/07/2024, 12:14 pm Updated: 10/07/2024, 1:16 pm
© Supplied by Department for EnergThe newly appointed members of Labour's frontbench energy team.
The new UK government has expanded its frontbench energy team with the addition of three MPs and a Labour peer.

Bristol East MP Kerry McCarthy, Rutherglen MP Michael Shanks and Peckham MP Miatta Fahnbulleh were each appointed as parliamentary under-secretary of state for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Meanwhile, Lord Philip Hunt will serve as a Minister of State within DESNZ.

They join energy secretary Ed Miliband and industry and decarbonisation minister Sarah Jones on Labour’s energy team, tasked with delivering on the party’s campaign pledges.

© Supplied by X/Ed Miliband
Incoming Energy Secretary Ed Miliband (left) arriving at the offices of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for a meeting with permanent secretary Jeremy Pocklington (right) in London on July 6.

Alongside the expansion of Labour’s frontbench team, DESNZ also announced former Climate Change Committee head Chris Stark will take charge of the newly formed ‘Mission Control‘ focused on reducing emissions.

Energy Voice takes a look at the new additions to Labour’s frontbench energy team.

Kerry McCarthy

The former shadow minister for climate change first entered parliament as the MP for Bristol East in 2005.

Ms McCarthy has retained the seat since but suffered a 13.4% swing away from her in the most recent vote, largely towards the Green party candidate.

© Facebook
Bristol East MP Kerry McCarthy.

Born in Luton, Ms McCarthy worked as a solicitor in investment banking, including for Merril Lynch, before a period as the director of London Luton Airport between 1999 and 2003.

Ms McCarthy also served on Luton Borough Council between 1996 and 2003.

Entering the Labour shadow cabinet in 2010 under Ed Miliband, Ms McCarthy held shadow ministerial positions in treasury (2010-2011), foreign and commonwealth affairs (2011-2015).

After Jeremy Corbyn took on the Labour leadership, Ms McCarthy was appointed as shadow secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs in 2015.

During her time as shadow environment secretary, Ms McCarthy, herself a vegan, received criticism from farmers for saying meat should be treated like tobacco.

After backing Keir Starmer in the 2020 Labour leadership race, Ms McCarthy took on the role of shadow green transport minister and later shadow climate change minister.

Michael Shanks

Mr Shanks first entered Westminster in October last year after winning the Rutherglen by-election ahead of the SNP, and retained the South Lanarkshire seat at the general election.

Prior to entering Westminster, Mr Shanks unsuccessfully contested the seat of Glasgow North West at the 2017 general election, and the seat of Glasgow Kelvin at the 2016 Holyrood election.

© Supplied by Colin D Fisher
Anas Sarwar MSP, Leader of the Scottish Labour Party (L) and Rutherglen MP and newly appointed junior energy minister Michael Shanks (R).

An avid runner, Mr Shanks has a degree in history and politics from the University of Glasgow and taught modern studies at Park Mains High School before entering parliament alongside volunteer work with several children’s charities.

Writing on X, Mr Shanks said it was an “enormous privilege” to be asked by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to serve as energy minister and “work on our commitment to create GB Energy”.

“We campaigned on a plan for energy independence, green jobs and lowering bills and now we set about delivering it with Scotland at the centre,” he said.

With Labour pledging to base its publicly-owned GB Energy headquarters in Scotland, the appointment of Mr Shanks may point to Glasgow being the preferred location despite a majority of Scots backing Aberdeen according to a recent poll.

Miatta Fahnbulleh

Ms Fahnbulleh joins the Labour frontbench as a first-time MP after winning the newly recreated seat of Peckham with 58.8% of the vote.

Born in Liberia, Ms Fahnbulleh’s family came to the UK after fleeing a civil war in the West African country.

© Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock
Miatta Fahnbulleh appearing on the Peston television show in London.

A former chief executive of the New Economics Foundation, she holds a PhD in economic development from the London School of Economics.

A member of the Labour Co-op movement, during the campaign Ms Fahnbulleh served as a senior economic advisor to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner and incoming energy secretary Ed Miliband.

Ms Fahnbulleh has also previously held roles within the Cabinet Office at the Institute for Public Policy Research think tank.

A longstanding advocate for greater action on climate change, Ms Fahnbulleh has called for more investment in initiatives to cut emissions and in local industrial strategies to create green jobs in areas like retrofitting and renewable energy.

Lord Philip Hunt

Appointed to the House of Lords as a Labour peer in 1997, Lord Philip Hunt worked as a health administrator prior to entering parliament.

© Supplied by UK Parliament
Labour peer Lord Philip Hunt of Kings Heath.

Lord Hunt served as a parliamentary under-secretary within the Department of Health from 1999 until 2003, then as minister of state in 2007.

He later served as a junior minister in the Ministry of Justice, before becoming Deputy Leader of the House of Lords and minister for sustainable development, climate change adaptation at air quality.

Chris Stark

Former chief executive of the Climate Change Committee (CCC) Chris Stark will take charge of the UK government’s newly announced Mission Control for Clean Power 2030.

Mr Stark resigned from the CCC in January after serving in the post from 2018, shortly after former PM Rishi Sunak watered down several climate policies.

© Supplied by All-Energy
Chris Stark, newly appointed head of Mission Control for Clean Power 2030.

After his resignation, Mr Stark was appointed as the chief executive officer of The Carbon Trust, as a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

Prior to joining the CCC, Mr Stark held various roles within the Scottish Government’s energy department, most recently as the director of energy and climate change.

He has also worked as an honorary professor at the University of Glasgow’s Centre for Public Policy, and as a board member of the V&A Dundee.

Following his appointment to lead the new Mission Control body, Mr Stark said tackling the climate crisis and accelerating the energy transition is the biggest challenge facing the UK, and its “greatest opportunity”.

“By taking action now, we can put the UK at the forefront of the global race to net zero – driving down our carbon emissions but also cutting bills for households,” he said.

Labour energy priorities

The new Labour government has already moved to deliver several of its manifesto pledges on energy, establishing a National Wealth Fund and scrapping a de facto ban on onshore wind in England.

Now, energy secretary Ed Miliband and his newly formed frontbench energy team are set to turn their attention to other key priorities including establishing GB Energy and speeding up grid delays.

 

