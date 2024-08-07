Shell hands Wood pre-FEED work on Middle East hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition

Shell hands Wood pre-FEED work on Middle East hydrogen project

By Ryan Duff
07/08/2024, 7:04 am
© DC ThomsonWood's Sir Ian Wood House in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wood's Sir Ian Wood House in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Wood (LON: WG) has been awarded pre-front-end engineering and design (pre-FEED) work on Oman’s Blue Horizons hydrogen project by the UK supermajor Shell (LON: SHEL).

This comes as Wood’s value dropped by more than £477m in one day when Middle Eastern firm Sidara stepped away from a takeover bid.

After completing due diligence work Sidara said it was backing down “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty”.

Wood will be utilising its teams in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, India and Oman to deliver this contract, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

The Blue Horizons project will produce low carbon blue hydrogen and ammonia and will capture and store carbon dioxide from production.

The development is expected to be the first large-scale project of its kind in Oman and will distribute to local and international markets.

Wood will use its expertise in carbon capture and hydrogen to design the integrated blue hydrogen and ammonia production facility, marine facilities including ammonia storage, 200 kilometre pipeline and CO2 injection facility, the firm said.

Giuseppe Zuccaro, president of process and chemicals at Wood, commented: “The innovative Blue Horizons project will serve as a catalyst to Oman’s adoption of zero-carbon fuels. We are delighted to work with Shell to deliver this pre-FEED package, combining our in-country capability and global subject matter expertise to drive progress on this exciting initiative.”

Recommended for you

Tags