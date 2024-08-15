Inverness-based Aurora Energy Services expands into Chile with acquisition

The north-east of Scotland’s Aurora Energy Services has moved into South America with the acquisition of Altitec Blade Services.

Aurora picked up the assets of the Chilean wind energy services business which include “established operations in Santiago and key personnel in Chile.”

The Scottish firm says that this deal will allow it to capitalise on the growing wind market in the region as it appointed former Altitec executive Raúl de la Jara Mellado as general manager to lead the business in Chile.

Tom Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Aurora Energy Services, said: “South America’s wind energy sector is poised for substantial growth, and this acquisition allows us to establish a strong foothold in the region.

“Initially we will offer blade repair services, but will expand our services to include mechanical services and construction/installation services.”

More M&A going forward for Aurora

The company now looking to explore further opportunities in Asia Pacific and South Africa following wind sector acquisitions by Aurora in the UK, North America and Australia.

Smith added: “We’re not just expanding geographically, we’re bringing our expertise in blade repair and wind turbine services to markets which are looking for quality, reliability and innovation.”

Earlier this year, Aurora’s chief executive Doug Duguid spoke to Energy Voice about how his firm aims to meet its ambitious growth targets and what role acquisitions will play in achieving them.

With upcoming acquisitions, the goal of reaching £100 million “in the next three to five years, I think should be reasonably readily available to us,” Mr Duguid said in March.

In May this year, Aurora acquired ARC Wind in Australia, a construction, engineering, installation and commissioning services firm that works in the renewable energies sector.

When asked what made Australia so appealing to Aurora, Mr Duguid told Energy Voice: “There are two things about Australia that are really appealing.

“So, we have a lot of knowledge of working there, it’s a very stable economic and fiscal regime, and there’s already an established and significant onshore wind market and that’s growing. There’s a lot of new wind farm developments being licenced.”

‘Committed to building local content’

As a result of its Latin American acquisition, Aurora has secured a two month blade repair campaign over multiple sites and “a warranty work project for a major blade manufacturer.”

Smith added: “We’re committed to building local content and developing a truly Chilean business with the objective of taking it to $5-10 million annual turnover with around 50 employees over the next three years, while using it as a springboard for further expansion in South America.”

Aurora now employs 700 staff in Scotland, Australia, and the United States and is forecasting full year 2024 revenue of £70 million.