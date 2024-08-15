Inverness-based Aurora Energy Services expands into Chile with acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness-based Aurora Energy Services expands into Chile with acquisition

Aurora continues it's M&A spree as it picks up a Chilean wind energy services business.
By Ryan Duff
15/08/2024, 1:29 pm Updated: 15/08/2024, 1:29 pm
© Supplied by Aurora Energy ServicAurora Energy Services sets up shop in Chile with acquisition.
The north-east of Scotland’s Aurora Energy Services has moved into South America with the acquisition of Altitec Blade Services.

Aurora picked up the assets of the Chilean wind energy services business which include “established operations in Santiago and key personnel in Chile.”

The Scottish firm says that this deal will allow it to capitalise on the growing wind market in the region as it appointed former Altitec executive Raúl de la Jara Mellado as general manager to lead the business in Chile.

Tom Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Aurora Energy Services, said: “South America’s wind energy sector is poised for substantial growth, and this acquisition allows us to establish a strong foothold in the region.

“Initially we will offer blade repair services, but will expand our services to include mechanical services and construction/installation services.”

More M&A going forward for Aurora

The company now looking to explore further opportunities in Asia Pacific and South Africa following wind sector acquisitions by Aurora in the UK, North America and Australia.

Smith added: “We’re not just expanding geographically, we’re bringing our expertise in blade repair and wind turbine services to markets which are looking for quality, reliability and innovation.”

Earlier this year, Aurora’s chief executive Doug Duguid spoke to Energy Voice about how his firm aims to meet its ambitious growth targets and what role acquisitions will play in achieving them.

© Supplied by Aurora Energy Servic
With upcoming acquisitions, the goal of reaching £100 million “in the next three to five years, I think should be reasonably readily available to us,” Mr Duguid said in March.

In May this year, Aurora acquired ARC Wind in Australia, a construction, engineering, installation and commissioning services firm that works in the renewable energies sector.

When asked what made Australia so appealing to Aurora, Mr Duguid told Energy Voice: “There are two things about Australia that are really appealing.

“So, we have a lot of knowledge of working there, it’s a very stable economic and fiscal regime, and there’s already an established and significant onshore wind market and that’s growing. There’s a lot of new wind farm developments being licenced.”

‘Committed to building local content’

As a result of its Latin American acquisition, Aurora has secured a two month blade repair campaign over multiple sites and “a warranty work project for a major blade manufacturer.”

Smith added: “We’re committed to building local content and developing a truly Chilean business with the objective of taking it to $5-10 million annual turnover with around 50 employees over the next three years, while using it as a springboard for further expansion in South America.”

Aurora now employs 700 staff in Scotland, Australia, and the United States and is forecasting full year 2024 revenue of £70 million.

