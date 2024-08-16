National Grid apprentice conquers A-level results day nerves

I vividly remember A-level results morning. The bubbling of excitement and nerves as I joined my friends to discover my fate. I’d already decided that this would be the end of my full-time education and that I was better suited to more practical, hands-on learning, but that didn’t make me any less nervous.

I studied Maths, Physics and Geography at college but quickly discovered that I prefer a more practical learning style which helps me to understand concepts better. University wasn’t a route I wanted to take and so I began researching other options. I chose an apprenticeship scheme because I wanted to start a career in a field that fascinated me as fast as I could and contribute right away to support the shift to net zero.

I’d initially imagined that I might be one of only a few people who hadn’t been to university, but that’s not the case at all; and the sector is stronger because of it. Put simply, if we’re going to build the network of the future, we can’t do things the way we’ve always done them in the past. We need to have new ideas, new ways of working, new techniques and new processes – and for that, we need diversity of thought, background and education.

School leavers are important as we look to future recruitment needs, too. If we are to build the infrastructure needed to hit our net zero goals, we are going to need a lot more people. We have to diversify how and where we recruit in order to make sure the sector has the workforce for the future. National Grid’s £30bn investment will support 55,000 more jobs between now and the end of the decade, for example. It’s important that opportunities are accessible and that we’re looking at talent in the broadest sense – not just through university qualifications.

Our education and background influence our thinking and so a workforce that reflects the communities where we operate has great strength. And it’s important that as the sector works to progress the energy transition at pace, we bring communities with us on this journey.

Looking back over the past year, I am amazed by how much I have learned and the people I have met. Choosing an apprenticeship was one of the best decisions I have made, and I will continue to be an advocate of this career path. It doesn’t just benefit people like me who didn’t feel they would be the right fit for university – it’s clear that embracing school leavers enriches the sector, too.