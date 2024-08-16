National Grid apprentice conquers A-level results day nerves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

National Grid apprentice conquers A-level results day nerves

Matthew Craker, 18, didn’t feel he would be the right fit for university but has found a way to support the shift to net zero with an apprenticeship.
By Matthew Craker
16/08/2024, 11:00 am
© Supplied by National GridMatthew Craker, 18, is a Higher Apprentice at National Grid
Matthew Craker, 18, is a Higher Apprentice at National Grid

I vividly remember A-level results morning. The bubbling of excitement and nerves as I joined my friends to discover my fate. I’d already decided that this would be the end of my full-time education and that I was better suited to more practical, hands-on learning, but that didn’t make me any less nervous.

I studied Maths, Physics and Geography at college but quickly discovered that I prefer a more practical learning style which helps me to understand concepts better. University wasn’t a route I wanted to take and so I began researching other options. I chose an apprenticeship scheme because I wanted to start a career in a field that fascinated me as fast as I could and contribute right away to support the shift to net zero.

I’d initially imagined that I might be one of only a few people who hadn’t been to university, but that’s not the case at all; and the sector is stronger because of it. Put simply, if we’re going to build the network of the future, we can’t do things the way we’ve always done them in the past. We need to have new ideas, new ways of working, new techniques and new processes – and for that, we need diversity of thought, background and education.

School leavers are important as we look to future recruitment needs, too. If we are to build the infrastructure needed to hit our net zero goals, we are going to need a lot more people. We have to diversify how and where we recruit in order to make sure the sector has the workforce for the future. National Grid’s £30bn investment will support 55,000 more jobs between now and the end of the decade, for example. It’s important that opportunities are accessible and that we’re looking at talent in the broadest sense – not just through university qualifications.

Our education and background influence our thinking and so a workforce that reflects the communities where we operate has great strength. And it’s important that as the sector works to progress the energy transition at pace, we bring communities with us on this journey.

Looking back over the past year, I am amazed by how much I have learned and the people I have met. Choosing an apprenticeship was one of the best decisions I have made, and I will continue to be an advocate of this career path. It doesn’t just benefit people like me who didn’t feel they would be the right fit for university – it’s clear that embracing school leavers enriches the sector, too.

