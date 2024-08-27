Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport moves to new Inverness office

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) has moved to offices at the UHI House education, research and business hub in Inverness.

The move is designed to provide space for the planned expansion of ICFGF’s core team.

ICFGF chief executive Calum MacPherson said: “Our small team of three will increase in number over the next year as we establish the Green Freeport and UHI House is an ideal location for us.

“Not only does it provide the space and facilities we will need for more staff, but it enables us to continue to build on our well-established and close working relationship with UHI.”

In addition, it aims to build on the working relationship between the organisation and the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

“The university has been a highly valued part of the ICFGF consortium from the outset and has a critical role in ensuring people across the region are equipped with the wide variety of skills and knowledge needed for the employment opportunities the Green Freeport is creating,” MacPherson added.

The company was previously based at the Green House business centre in Inverness.

ICFGF was one of two winning bids in January 2023 to attain Green Freeport status. The initiative aims to boost business investment with lower taxes and light-touch regulation.

The UK and Scottish governments reached a deal this year to extend tax breaks for projects linked to Scotland’s green freeports for another five years to 2034.

ICFGF is backed by port owners Port of Cromarty Firth, Global Energy Group at Port of Nigg, Port of Inverness, and Haventus (Ardersier Port), the Highland Council, University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

In total more than 30 regional, national and international businesses, public sector organisations and academic bodies.

Director of economic development and advancement at the UHI Alison Wilson said: “The relocation of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport to UHI House presents an excellent opportunity for UHI to remain closely engaged with industry and responsive to the needs of the Highlands and Islands.

“As a key partner, UHI is committed to supporting the Green Freeport by training the future workforce, advancing research and innovation in the renewable energy sector, and collaborating with both public and private sector partners. Together, we aim to transform the prospects of our region, fostering a vibrant and sustainable economic future.”

UHI principal and vice-chancellor Vicki Nairn is one of two new members appointed to the board of ICFGF.

Also joining the body is Alex Campbell who recently succeeded Bob Buskie as chief executive of the Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF).

The Full Business Case for the establishment of ICFGF is currently being considered by the Scottish and UK Governments. It was submitted to Holyrood and Westminster in June, after being endorsed by The Highland Council.

Calum MacPherson previously said that the project will create 16,500 jobs, with more than 10,000 of those spread across the Highlands.

The company signed up Japanese firm Sumitomo Electric Industries to build a £200m high voltage cable manufacturing plant, which is set to create more than 150 jobs.