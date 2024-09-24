Women in New Energy, 20 years and the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Women in New Energy, 20 years and the future

CEO of ThinkPR and co-founder of Women in New Energy (W.I.N.E) reflects on the past 20 years of running her energy-focused marketing firm.  Along with celebrating the company milestone this year, it also marks the second W.I.N.E conference on the 26th of September following the hugely successful inaugural event in 2023. 
By Annabel Sall
24/09/2024, 2:36 pm
© Supplied by ThinkPRAnnabel Sall, chief executive of ThinkPR.
Annabel Sall, chief executive of ThinkPR.

This year marks 20 years of ThinkPR and it has made me reflect on what it means to be a woman in business.

I’ve run my company through a recession, oil price crash (twice) and pandemic and experienced the (slow) shift in perception for females in senior roles.

My interest in diversity, equality and inclusion has led me to be a co-founder of Women in New Energy (W.I.N.E) and I continue to educate myself on how important it is to support DEI initiatives in the corporate world.

Women New Energy © Supplied by Kami Thomson/DC Thom
Attendees at the inaugural Women In New Energy conference at the Chester Hotel, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

My career has spanned the changes witnessed in the energy sector and the importance of how we communicate what the industry is working on to aid the energy transition. I am fortunate enough to work with really exciting and innovative firms that provide solutions and technology to aid this journey too.

Being able to communicate the work our clients do is a really rewarding part of the job and something that I feel is incredibly important. Our role as marketing experts and communicators plays an essential part of raising awareness of the industry and those working in it.

Reflecting on when I founded ThinkPR and the challenges I faced has really driven home how important events such as W.I.N.E are.

No matter how experienced you are, finding the right support, mentorship and career opportunities at every stage of your life can be difficult. Working in a male-dominated sector has meant I’ve had to work hard to be “heard” at times but I’ve also been incredibly fortunate to work with some amazing men and women who supported me (and continue to do so!) on my own journey.

The team involved is incredibly excited about offering a platform such as W.I.N.E to those that who starting out, or looking to develop, and to have the expertise, thought-leadership and experience in one room is something that we always wanted to achieve.

Highlighting the importance of diversity, regardless of the sector, is essential and along with my position as a board director of Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND), I’m learning more and more how essential diversity and inclusion is in leadership.

women new energy

Within my role in marketing, the challenge will be how we communicate what the industry is doing and the solutions that exist to the wider audience (younger people, educators, investors). The media landscape is constantly evolving and we must communicate the correct message, especially to the younger generation entering the industry.

My focus as a communicator is to support the innovators who are in the industry working towards our aim of net zero. It is essential we talk about the technology and expertise that is being developed and also the need for collaboration and sharing of knowledge – this is where events such as Women in New Energy make a difference.

The strides taken to empower women in the industry and business as a whole continue to move forward but I hope I’ll continue to support and witness more over the next 20 years.

