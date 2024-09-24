Women in New Energy, 20 years and the future

This year marks 20 years of ThinkPR and it has made me reflect on what it means to be a woman in business.

I’ve run my company through a recession, oil price crash (twice) and pandemic and experienced the (slow) shift in perception for females in senior roles.

My interest in diversity, equality and inclusion has led me to be a co-founder of Women in New Energy (W.I.N.E) and I continue to educate myself on how important it is to support DEI initiatives in the corporate world.

© Supplied by Kami Thomson/DC Thom

My career has spanned the changes witnessed in the energy sector and the importance of how we communicate what the industry is working on to aid the energy transition. I am fortunate enough to work with really exciting and innovative firms that provide solutions and technology to aid this journey too.

Being able to communicate the work our clients do is a really rewarding part of the job and something that I feel is incredibly important. Our role as marketing experts and communicators plays an essential part of raising awareness of the industry and those working in it.

Reflecting on when I founded ThinkPR and the challenges I faced has really driven home how important events such as W.I.N.E are.

No matter how experienced you are, finding the right support, mentorship and career opportunities at every stage of your life can be difficult. Working in a male-dominated sector has meant I’ve had to work hard to be “heard” at times but I’ve also been incredibly fortunate to work with some amazing men and women who supported me (and continue to do so!) on my own journey.

The team involved is incredibly excited about offering a platform such as W.I.N.E to those that who starting out, or looking to develop, and to have the expertise, thought-leadership and experience in one room is something that we always wanted to achieve.

Highlighting the importance of diversity, regardless of the sector, is essential and along with my position as a board director of Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND), I’m learning more and more how essential diversity and inclusion is in leadership.

Within my role in marketing, the challenge will be how we communicate what the industry is doing and the solutions that exist to the wider audience (younger people, educators, investors). The media landscape is constantly evolving and we must communicate the correct message, especially to the younger generation entering the industry.

My focus as a communicator is to support the innovators who are in the industry working towards our aim of net zero. It is essential we talk about the technology and expertise that is being developed and also the need for collaboration and sharing of knowledge – this is where events such as Women in New Energy make a difference.

The strides taken to empower women in the industry and business as a whole continue to move forward but I hope I’ll continue to support and witness more over the next 20 years.