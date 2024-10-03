Breaking barriers: Bilfinger’s dedication to competency and mobility in the energy sector

Stephanie Broadley, Training and Competency Manager at Bilfinger Engineering and Maintenance UK and Chair of the ECITB Employer Network Steering Group (ENSG) for Connected Competence, discusses the importance of breaking down barriers to mobility within the energy industry by creating a safer and competent workforce.

In today’s rapidly evolving energy landscape, the importance of a highly skilled and competent workforce cannot be overstated. Bilfinger has long recognised that its greatest asset is its people. Commitment to training and competency is not just a strategic priority; it is a core value that drives its mission to ensure safety, efficiency and excellence in everything it does.

However, this commitment is not without its challenges. The energy industry is facing a growing skills gap and barriers to workforce mobility. As the industry evolves with new technologies and stricter safety and environmental regulations, the demand for highly skilled workers has never been greater.

There is a shortage of qualified personnel, particularly in specialised engineering roles, which can lead to increased operational risks, higher costs and project delays.

As the newly appointed Chair of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s (ECITB) Employer Network Steering Group (ENSG) for Connected Competence said, “I am committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and high standards within the industry. Our goal is to create a more flexible and mobile workforce, capable of transitioning seamlessly between sectors. Connected Competence is an industry-led program designed to standardise skills development and competency assessment.

“We need to collaborate as an industry to recognise, and elevate, the standards of workforce skills across the sector. By breaking down barriers to mobility, we are fostering a safer and more competent workforce.”

Bilfinger UK has a long-standing partnership with the ECITB and the Connected Competence initiative and the joint efforts have been instrumental in shaping and elevating training and competency frameworks within the sector.

Its comprehensive and innovative training approach has profoundly impacted both organisation and the broader energy industry and this investment in our people has enhanced operational efficiency and reduced client downtime, setting a benchmark for quality and reliability.

Addressing the industry-wide skills gap, particularly in specialised engineering roles, through our Skills Academy, which offers bespoke programmes, targeted apprenticeships, and graduate programmes, we have made a commitment to hire 400 new entrants over five years. We also provide upskilling initiatives and development programmes, such as Leadership Development Training for both blue and white-collar employees.

By supplying a skilled workforce capable of tackling complex challenges, it contributes to the wider industry by ensuring adherence to the highest standards, significantly reducing the risk of accidents and environmental impact. This safeguards its workforce and influences peers and partners to adopt similar standards, raising overall quality and safety.

Bilfinger has also set industry standards with its innovative Mobilisation and Induction Centres. First established in 2012 and enhanced over the years, these centres are strategically located in key operational hubs, such as Aberdeen and Yarmouth, to support our Northern and Southern North Sea sites.

These centres provide a ‘One-Stop-Shop’ approach for seamless support, agility and efficiency. Staffed by experienced trainers, known as Mobilisation Centre Focal Points, offering Bilfinger and client-specific inductions, safety awareness training, and compliance training. The centres also serve as venues for pre-mobilisation engagement briefings and are equipped with progressive resources, including computer-based training (CBT) facilities.

Approximately 900 personnel pass through these centres annually.

As Bilfinger looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to workforce training and competency. By continuously investing in people and fostering industry-wide collaboration, it aims to set new benchmarks for safety, efficiency and excellence.

Together with partners and stakeholders, it will continue to break down barriers, elevate standards, and ensure that our workforce is equipped to meet the evolving challenges of the energy sector.

To learn more, head over to Bilfinger’s website.