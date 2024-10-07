AquaTerra hits £3m renewables milestone

Aberdeenshire-headquartered AquaTerra Group has hailed reaching a milestone £3 million in revenue from renewable energy contracts.

The firm, established 20 years ago as an offshore rope access company, said its first major renewables contract completed in 2020 has paved the way for a number renewable projects since.

At the start of the year, the Kintore-based company completed a management buyout with the aim of growing turnover to £23million in 2025, up 64% from an expected £14m this year.

It’s first major dip into the renewables sector was on the hook-up and commissioning of TenneT’s high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore interconnection substation, BorWin3, located approximately 80 miles (130km) off the coast of Germany. AquaTerra supplied and installed its modular suspended access platform, QuikDeck, designed as a cost-effective alternative to scaffolding, which it said delivered “significant” cost savings for the client.

AquaTerra is now working on front end engineering studies to assess optimal access methods on new substations to ensure that future maintenance tasks can be completed efficiently and safely.

© Supplied by AquaTerra

AquaTerra managing director Stephen Taylor, who led the MBO, said: “As a company, we are involved in the installation, construction and destruct phases of a project, so it makes sense to engage with us early in the front-end engineering design (FEED) and detail design stages so that we can provide our input into the feasibility of the proposed solution.

“This involvement at the FEED stage has allowed us to continue to support clients through to the preparation and hook-up stage.”

AquaTerra is currently strengthening its position as an integrated services provider for the renewables sector by undergoing the F4OR Fit for Offshore Renewables programme. The initiative supports the development of competent, capable and competitive businesses within the UK offshore renewable energy supply chain.

Commercial director Nigel Whitton and marine services director Frank Hall, along with former majority owner Peter Robinson, retained minority stakes following the buyout.