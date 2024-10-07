AquaTerra hits £3m renewables milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

AquaTerra hits £3m renewables milestone

By Erikka Askeland
07/10/2024, 7:07 pm
© Supplied by TenneTDutch firm TenneT placed several artificial reefs near the offshore transformer platform at the Hollandse Kust offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.
TenneT's high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore interconnection substation in the German North Sea.

Aberdeenshire-headquartered AquaTerra Group has hailed reaching a milestone £3 million in revenue from renewable energy contracts.

The firm, established 20 years ago as an offshore rope access company, said its first major renewables contract completed in 2020 has paved the way for a number renewable projects since.

At the start of the year, the Kintore-based company completed a management buyout with the aim of growing turnover to £23million in 2025, up 64% from an expected £14m this year.

It’s first major dip into the renewables sector was on the hook-up and commissioning of TenneT’s high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore interconnection substation, BorWin3, located approximately 80 miles (130km) off the coast of Germany. AquaTerra supplied and installed its modular suspended access platform, QuikDeck, designed as a cost-effective alternative to scaffolding, which it said delivered “significant” cost savings for the client.

AquaTerra is now working on front end engineering studies to assess optimal access methods on new substations to ensure that future maintenance tasks can be completed efficiently and safely.

AquaTerra engineer engineer carrying out design work. © Supplied by AquaTerra
AquaTerra engineer carries out design work.

AquaTerra managing director Stephen Taylor, who led the MBO, said: “As a company, we are involved in the installation, construction and destruct phases of a project, so it makes sense to engage with us early in the front-end engineering design (FEED) and detail design stages so that we can provide our input into the feasibility of the proposed solution.

“This involvement at the FEED stage has allowed us to continue to support clients through to the preparation and hook-up stage.”

AquaTerra is currently strengthening its position as an integrated services provider for the renewables sector by undergoing the F4OR Fit for Offshore Renewables programme. The initiative supports the development of competent, capable and competitive businesses within the UK offshore renewable energy supply chain.

Commercial director Nigel Whitton and marine services director Frank Hall, along with former majority owner Peter Robinson, retained minority stakes following the buyout.

