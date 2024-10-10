UK unveils ‘cap-and-floor’ scheme to bolster energy storage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UK unveils ‘cap-and-floor’ scheme to bolster energy storage

By Jessica Mills Davies
10/10/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 10/10/2024, 1:17 pm
© Supplied by ApaturaPost Thumbnail

The UK government has today launched a new scheme designed to leverage investment in long-term energy storage capacity, which will operate as a ‘cap-and-floor’ mechanism.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said the new investment scheme could spur the first major long-duration power storage facilities the country has seen in almost four decades.

It argues that locking in energy storage capacity will bolster energy security by providing backup energy capacity that will support the grid as renewable energy adoption continues to grow, while minimising the risk of energy blackouts.

The new energy storage scheme will include a cap on the revenues of project owners, forcing them to share some or all profits above a set threshold, while a minimum floor price will guarantee certain revenues for operators.

It is hoped that the floor price will provide comfort to investors that operators can meet debt payments if revenues are lower than forecasts.

Battery storage milestone

The ‘cap-and-floor’ mechanism was announced shortly after the UK’s largest grid-connected battery storage project was switched on in the North Yorkshire town of Drax earlier on Monday.

The scheme will be open to a range of technologies including pumped storage hydropower, which stores electricity by pumping water in a reservoir that is later released to create hydroelectric power, and more nascent technologies such as liquid air energy storage, compressed air energy storage and flow batteries.

The battery energy storage system at Lakeside Energy Park was developed by TagEnergy, hand in hand with Tesla, which provided lithium-ion batteries for the up to 200 megawatt-hour capacity energy storage system, with project partners Habitat Energy and RES.

DESNZ said in the statement that homegrown energy and storage projects will ‘strengthen the UK’s energy independence’ and protect consumers from volatile gas markets.

Until now energy storage has often been viewed as having high upfront costs despite low operational expenses, which has been a barrier to investment.

The UK’s National Electricity System Operator estimates that a total of 11.5 GW to 15.3 GW of so-called ‘long duration’ energy storage will be required by 2050 to achieve net zero.

According to government analysis, deploying 20 GW of long-term energy capacity could save £24 billion in the electricity system from next year to 20250 and reduce bills while reducing reliance on natural gas.

Support mechanism

The government held a consultation earlier this year proposing a cap-and-floor scheme designed to leverage investment in energy storage, which would provide a guaranteed minimum income for developers while capping revenues.

The first round of the scheme, which will be regulated and delivered by Ofgem, is expected to be open to applicants from next year, according to the statement.

The announcement comes days before the UK is due to host the International Investment Summit on 14 October.

It builds on confirmation last week of funding for two carbon capture sites in Merseyside and Teesside, which are expected to attract £8 billion of private investment, and the launch of Great British ‘GB’ Energy in Aberdeen.

UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: ‘We’re reversing a legacy that has seen no new long-duration storage built for 40 years – and taking steps to unleash private investment in both established and new technologies.’

The new scheme has so far been welcomed by industry. Roderick MacLeod, Energy Director at Glen Earrach Energy, an energy company formed by owners of the Balmac estate that is planning a 2 GW pumped storage hydro project on Loch Ness, said: ‘The UK government’s proposed income floor is the right move in the right direction…’

‘We are eager to work in collaboration with the UK government to develop a cap-and-floor mechanism that optimises grid benefits, consumer value and environmental and community benefits,’ he added.

