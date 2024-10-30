Ørsted sells £1.7 billion stake in UK wind farms to Brookfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Ørsted sells £1.7 billion stake in UK wind farms to Brookfield

By Erikka Askeland
30/10/2024, 7:54 am
© Supplied by Pict OffshorePict Offshore's GUS system operating on Orsted's Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm.
Pict Offshore's GUS system operating on Orsted's Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm.

Danish energy giant Ørsted (CPH: ORSTED) has sold a stake in four of its UK wind farms to US energy investor Brookfield (NYSE: BEP) in a deal worth £1.745 billion.

Brookfield will acquire a 12.45 % minority stake in four of Ørsted’s operational UK offshore wind farms: Hornsea 1, Hornsea 2, Walney Extension, and Burbo Bank Extension.

Aerial view of a Hornsea Two turbine © Supplied by Orsted
Aerial view of a Hornsea Two turbine

These projects have a combined total capacity of approximately 3.5 GW, backed by long-term contracts for difference (CfDs) which determine the price paid for energy produced.

The deal comes after it was revealed Ørsted is one of the UK’s largest overseas investors in UK energy infrastructure. Its plans to invest £8bn in the UK was hailed by UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer at a the government’s recent investment summit.

Two leading renewable energy players partner on operational UK offshore wind farms. Brookfield to acquire a 12.45 % stake in 3.5 GW offshore wind portfolio under long-term contracts for difference (CfDs).

Ørsted will retain a 37.55 % ownership interest in the four assets and will “continue to exercise a similar level of control and governance as before the transaction”.

The Danish firm will also continue to oversee the operations and maintenance of the wind farms.

Mads Nipper © Bloomberg
Mads Nipper, chief executive officer of Orsted A/S, during a panel session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Group president and CEO of Ørsted Mads Nipper said Brookfield is a “leading renewable energy investor with proven investment and operational expertise”.

He added: “Today’s transaction is an important milestone in the farm-down programme as part of our business plan, supporting our significant re-investment in new assets.”

Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable and president of Brookfield Asset Management, said it was the firm’s first investment in UK offshore wind and said the farms were “four high-quality assets that are critical to supplying the UK with renewable power and supporting the country’s decarbonisation objectives”.

Ørsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, said the deal makes “significant progress” on its farm-down programme announced as part of the February business plan update while ensuring a high level of value retention within the transaction.

For Brookfield, the investment provides the opportunity to “invest in a scaled, fully operational offshore wind portfolio”.

 

