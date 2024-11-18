Subsea firm Tekmar wins £1.5m contracts in Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Subsea firm Tekmar wins £1.5m contracts in Middle East

By Erikka Askeland
18/11/2024, 7:50 am Updated: 18/11/2024, 8:00 am
© Supplied by TekmarTekmar HQ

North East England-based Tekmar Group (AIM: TGP) has announced it has won contracts worth over £1.5 million with customers in the Middle East.

Tekmar, which has focused on servicing the UK offshore wind market for several years, said the deal involved the delivery of offshore grouting services.

It did not disclose the name of the customers except they were with EPIC (engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning) contractors that are existing customers.

The Newton Aycliffe-based group said its grouting capabilities were an “area of strategic focus and growth for the group following a period of investment in the service line.

Work on the projects has already started and is expected to be completed in the current financial year.

Richard Turner, chief executive of Tekmar, said: “Grouting services are a central part of Tekmar’s service offering and growth strategy and we are committed to further expanding our grouting solutions to support offshore infrastructure resilience and client requirements worldwide.

“These contract awards highlight the customer value of our advanced grouting capabilities and also aligns with the group’s goal to drive innovation and sales growth in this critical service line.”

Last year private equity firm SCF Partners took a £22m stake in the AIM-listed firm to accelerate growth and capitalise on the “increasing demand for offshore wind projects worldwide”.

More to follow.

