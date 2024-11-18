Subsea firm Tekmar wins £1.5m contracts in Middle East

North East England-based Tekmar Group (AIM: TGP) has announced it has won contracts worth over £1.5 million with customers in the Middle East.

Tekmar, which has focused on servicing the UK offshore wind market for several years, said the deal involved the delivery of offshore grouting services.

It did not disclose the name of the customers except they were with EPIC (engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning) contractors that are existing customers.

The Newton Aycliffe-based group said its grouting capabilities were an “area of strategic focus and growth for the group following a period of investment in the service line.

Work on the projects has already started and is expected to be completed in the current financial year.

Richard Turner, chief executive of Tekmar, said: “Grouting services are a central part of Tekmar’s service offering and growth strategy and we are committed to further expanding our grouting solutions to support offshore infrastructure resilience and client requirements worldwide.

“These contract awards highlight the customer value of our advanced grouting capabilities and also aligns with the group’s goal to drive innovation and sales growth in this critical service line.”

Last year private equity firm SCF Partners took a £22m stake in the AIM-listed firm to accelerate growth and capitalise on the “increasing demand for offshore wind projects worldwide”.

More to follow.