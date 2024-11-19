UK signs up to phase out oil and gas subsidies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UK signs up to phase out oil and gas subsidies

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
19/11/2024, 5:35 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Shutterstock FeedProtesters hold signs one saying Make Polluters Pay in the Caspian Plenary Hall in the Baku Olympic Stadium at COP29 UN Climate Conference. Image: Bianca Otero/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Protesters hold signs one saying Make Polluters Pay in the Caspian Plenary Hall in the Baku Olympic Stadium at COP29 UN Climate Conference. Image: Bianca Otero/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The UK has joined an international coalition to phase out fossil fuel subsidies as negotiations continue at the UN climate summit Cop29 in Azerbaijan.

A total of 16 countries are now part of the Coalition on Phasing Out Fossil Fuel Incentives (COFFIS), which aims to develop national action strategies, remove barriers and facilitate transparency to stop payments linked to oil and gas exploration and production.

Removing subsidies is seen as a key step towards wider commitments on transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems agreed by countries at Cop28 in Dubai last year.

World governments previously pledged to phase out inefficient fossil fuel incentives but implementation of these commitments has been slow, with subsidies calculated as reaching a record $1.5 trillion (£1.2tn) globally in 2022, the think tank leading COFFIS, the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), said.

In a statement, UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Our mission is to make the UK a clean energy superpower, getting off the rollercoaster of international fossil fuels and switching to homegrown energy in the hands of the British people.

“By joining the Coalition on Phasing Out Fossil Fuel Incentives Including Subsidies, we are showing the UK is back in the climate business and committed to working with partners to tackle this generational crisis.”

The UK pledge comes after UK chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves removed investment allowances but retained a first-year capital and decarbonisation allowance for oil and gas firms.

The coalition, which was launched by the Netherlands at Cop28 in Dubai last year, was established to accelerate the phase-out of domestic fossil fuel subsidies and encourage international cooperation to help maintain a level playing field between countries.

The aim is if countries phase out financial support for fossil fuels this can create room in national budgets to finance the clean energy transition.

Concerns over backsliding on the Cop28 fossil fuel commitment in this year’s negotiations remain following backlash from some oil-rich nations.

The UN conference itself also came under scrutiny after an undercover investigation by Global Witness revealed that one of the chief organisers, Azerbaijan’s deputy energy minister Elnur Soltanov, used the conference to attempt to facilitate new fossil fuel deals..

Speaking at a Cop29 press conference on Tuesday, Sophie Hermans, Dutch minister of climate policy and green growth, said: “None of this is easy.

“I recognise that phasing out fossil fuels is a sensitive and very complex issue, which affects economies, industries and communities around the world.

“However, we must reaffirm our commitment to sustainable energy and to building resilient, low-carbon economies.”

Patricia Fuller, president of IISD said: “Shifting public financial flows from fossil fuels to clean energy will be critical to implement the COP 28 decision to transition away from fossil fuels.”

 

