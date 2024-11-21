Shore Capital bucks the trend as banks retrench from oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Shore Capital bucks the trend as banks retrench from oil and gas

A UK investment bank says it is committed to expanding its oil and gas franchise amid widespread retrenchment from the sector.
21/11/2024, 5:02 pm Updated: 21/11/2024, 6:14 pm
London-based investment bank Shore Capital said it is expanding its UK oil and gas franchise “at a time when many banks have retrenched from the sector”, concluding that the impact of the energy transition on producers will be “gradual”.

Banks have largely pulled back from oil and gas due to environmental, social and governance concerns, future pricing worries and taxes on fossil fuel profits.

Ex Barclays’ analyst James Hosie, who joined Shore Capital as an equity research analyst for natural resources in May, told Energy Voice that the energy transition and taxes on fossil fuel profits have “undoubtedly” impacted valuations and returns in the oil and gas space.

“The impact of the energy transition on oil and gas producers is material, but very gradual,” Hosie said. “The industry’s role is to continue producing the hydrocarbons required to fulfil the world’s rising demand for low-cost energy, while seeking to minimise the environmental impact of these operations.”

At the height of the energy crisis in 2022, when petrol prices reached record highs as the cost of oil soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, loans to the sector began to shrink.

Data provider Pitchbook observed that while US West Texas Intermediate had risen by 39%, “the market value of loans backing companies in the Oil & Gas sector, by contrast, had lost 1.16%”.

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Barclays, HSBC and Deutsche Bank, have all reduced or stopped financing new oil and gas developments entirely.

HSBC was one of the first banks to say that it would stop financing new oil and gas fields in a bid to drive down emissions in 2022.

In 2023, BNP Paribas said that it will “no longer provide any financing” for the development of new oil and gas fields as it strengthens its energy transition ambitions.

Credit Agricole said in December that it would not provide corporate financing to producers dedicated exclusively to oil and gas exploration or production.

In February 2024, Barclays piled in and ceased providing project and direct finance for upstream oil and gas.

“Shore Capital is supporting the UK’s leading independent energy companies at a time when larger investment banks have reduced or stopped dealing with the E&P sector,” Shore Capital said in a statement, stating that previous energy transitions have “taken time and investment”.

The UK investment bank said it has been a challenging period for the oil and gas sector “due to generational-low oil prices and turbulent gas prices during the Covid period”, but that listed companies have become “lean and efficient”.

Access to capital in the oil and gas sector is also shrinking due to widespread concerns over ESG, and long-hold prices, according to Hosie. On the sell-side and among buy-side equity investors, oil and gas exploration and production companies “no longer get the attention they did previously”, he said.

The price horizon for oil and gas projects was damaged by peak fossil fuel prices, when the price of oil rose to over $100/barrel as a result of the war on Ukraine.

For small oil producers, banks and investors typically take a view of oil prices over four to five years and have taken the view that higher near-term prices would not last, according to Hosie.

Despite predictions that investment in energy would soar, investors were rattled.

European private equity investment in oil and gas fell sharply in 2024 despite some appetite for large-cap buyouts.

UK tightens regulation

Hosie said the so-called windfall tax on fossil fuel profits has had an “impact in valuation, undoubtedly”.

Decisions for oil and gas projects have been “deferred or delayed” since the introduction of the UK windfall tax, according to Hosie, who explained volatility in the UK’s policy regime means a higher return on capital is now being demanded by banks and investors.

The return on capital has generally been viewed as higher in the upstream oil and gas space than in the renewable energy industry, but the risk-return profile on these investments has now shifted.

Most of the clients that Shore Capital services are UK-listed but have operations outside the UK, producing oil in regions such as West Africa, the Far East, South America or the southern US.

At the Autumn Budget in October, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed that the so-called ‘windfall tax’ on oil and gas profits will be extended to March 2030 and the 29% tax relief on new oil and gas exploration would be cut in November.

Given the tax was raised from 35% to 38%, the cash value of the decarbonisation allowance was effectively retained, according to tax advisers at KPMG and CMS. That allowance still represents green tax relief of approximately £63 for every £100 of capital expenditure, they said.

“Capital markets have an opportunity to incentivise the application of the highest environmental standards through their investments in the sector,” said Hosie.

He echoed the words of Shell, under chief executive Wael Sawan, following the company’s recent victory against an emissions-reduction order in the appeal court of the Hague: “Denying the sector access to capital or coverage is not going to make ongoing demand for oil and gas products disappear.”

While other banks have retracted from oil and gas, Shore Capital views continued promotion for the UK-listed oil and gas sector as “supportive of the energy transition”, Hosie said.

According to its half-year results to the end of June 2024, Shore Capital had assets under management of £1.9 billion.

