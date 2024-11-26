Union Jack Oil remains bullish on Wressle despite court ruling over emissions 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Union Jack Oil remains bullish on Wressle despite court ruling over emissions 

Union Jack Oil plc’s (AIM: UJO) executive chair David Bramhill has said controversially that the “most productive phase” of the Wressle oil field still lies ahead.
26/11/2024, 2:03 pm Updated: 26/11/2024, 2:18 pm
Union Jack Oil plc’s (AIM: UJO) executive chair David Bramhill has said controversially that the “most productive phase” of the Wressle oil field, which had planning permission for an extension rescinded last month on the basis of the project’s anticipated emissions, still lies ahead.

In its latest update to the market, the publicly listed company remained bullish on the oil field asset, despite revealing earlier this month that planning permission for the expansion of the oil field had “been formally rescinded”.

“In the UK, the company is pleased to report cumulative revenues of over US$22,000,000 from Wressle, net to its 40% interest, where the view of the management is that the most productive phase of development lies ahead,” David Bramhill, executive chairman of Union Jack, said in a statement.

Planning for an extension at the Wressle oil well, which was initially granted in September 2023, was revoked on the basis that North Lincolnshire Council had failed to consider the likely greenhouse gas emissions from the project in its environmental impact assessment.

The Wressle extension was the first oil development to have planning permission removed following the Finch ruling in June that decided Surrey County Council had similarly ignored downstream emissions when granting planning permission for the Horse Hill oil project near Gatwick Airport.

Planning permission was overturned in both cases due to the courts’ assessment of the impact of so-called ‘scope three’ emissions, the category of emissions in the greenhouse gas protocol that covers the entire value chain. This category includes the end customer emissions from combusting petrol.

Union Jack Oil, which holds a 40% stake in the Wressle project, said earlier this month that the project’s operator Edgon Resources UK would have to request a new planning opinion and provide North Lincolnshire Council with an analysis of ‘scope three’ greenhouse gas emission as a result of the ruling.

“Depending on the outcome of this decision, a new determination of the Wressle planning application will be made based on either the existing submitted information or with the requirement for a new environmental statement,” the AIM-listed company said.

“This decision has no effect on the existing planning consent at Wressle and production and operations continue with no detriment to Union Jack and its partners.”

Stockbroker Shore Capital, which counts Union Jack Oil as a house stock, said in a broker note that “the Wressle field continues to generate cash flow”, updating its net asset value estimate for the company following drilling at an oil well in Oklahoma.

The broker said: “Our 35p/share risked Total NAV for Union Jack includes c.2p/share for the Taylor well.”

Union Jack Oil’s share price was up 10.26% today at 10.75p per share.

 

