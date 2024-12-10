BP loses offshore wind vice president after reducing investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

BP loses offshore wind vice president after reducing investment

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
10/12/2024, 5:32 pm Updated: 10/12/2024, 6:55 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
Matthias Bausenwein joined BP from Orsted.
Matthias Bausenwein joined BP from Orsted.

BP’s senior vice president for offshore wind, Matthias Bausenwein, will depart the oil and gas company following a carve-out of its offshore wind operations.

A spokesperson for the company said Bausenwein has “elected to leave BP to pursue other career opportunities”.

He had been with BP since 2022 and led it to build a portfolio with approximately 10 GW of capacity.

The spokesperson confirmed that Richard Sanford, who joined BP in 2022 from RWE Renewables, will take up the role of interim senior vice president for offshore wind.

BP said on Monday that it intends to combine and spin out its offshore wind portfolio of development-stage projects and leases with projects owned and operated by Japan’s largest power producer Jera.

A spokesperson denied that BP plans to exit its offshore wind business through a stock market listing, emphasising instead that the carve-out solidifies BP’s continuing “capital light” commitment to renewables.

He said that the joint venture, JERA Nex bp, will provide the company with access to a portfolio of operating offshore wind farms.

Chief executive Murray Auchincloss, who replaced outgoing CEO Bernard Looney in January after he had failed to disclose certain personal relationships with female staff to the board, has been accused of scaling back BP’s low-carbon pledges.

Reducing BP’s capital expenditure on renewables has been a hallmark of Auchincloss’s strategy at BP since taking the helm in January.

The most senior leader to leave BP’s renewables business was Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, a former CEO of RWE Renewables, who left BP in April, after just over two years in the job.

BP said in a statement on Monday that the joint venture will “significantly reduce BP’s anticipated investment into renewables through the rest of this decade”.

It is expected to contribute $3.25 billion in capital to the joint venture, out of a combined commitment of $5.8bn, representing less than one-third of the $10bn that BP had been expected to invest in renewables through to 2030.

In 2020, BP had planned to boost its annual low-carbon investment ten-fold to $5bn a year by 2030.

