Partnership Energy Transition

International Energy Week 2025 is powering the future of global energy transitions

In partnership with Energy Institute.
08/01/2025, 7:00 am
International Energy Week 2025, will take place from February 25 to 27 at the QEII Centre in London.
International Energy Week 2025, will take place from February 25 to 27 at the QEII Centre in London.

The global energy landscape is evolving rapidly, presenting unprecedented challenges and opportunities. International Energy Week 2025, taking place from February 25 to 27 at the QEII Centre in London, will bring together leaders and innovators in the energy sector to navigate transformation. Convened by the Energy Institute and guided by insights from the EI Statistical Review of World Energy, this event is set to be the global energy sector’s first major meeting of the year.

Building on the legacy of IP Week, International Energy Week unites senior figures from across the energy industry, investment, government, academia and NGOs. It’s a space where strategic thinking is shared, collaboration flourishes, and the future of energy takes shape.

Collaboration for a sustainable future

© Supplied by Energy institute
Collaborate with like minded people.

The theme of the event is navigating the world’s energy transitions, acknowledging that while there is just one interconnected global energy system, one net zero and one shared planet, there are diverse energy and emission journeys unfolding around the world.

The programme is designed to explore the pivotal questions of our time, including how economies can transition to net zero, the role of innovation in decarbonising industries and the strategies needed to overcome policy and market barriers.

Over three dynamic days, delegates will engage in a series of high-profile keynote addresses, in-depth panel discussions and invaluable networking opportunities.

A diverse range of perspectives

© Supplied by Energy institute
Engage with a diverse range of experts.

A diverse range of experts will take to the stage, including Dr. Fatih Birol HonFEI, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency; Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies; and Damilola Ogunbiyi HonFEI, CEO of Sustainable Energy for All. These thought leaders, alongside others, will delve into the critical challenges and opportunities shaping the energy sector today and in the future.

Dr Nick Wayth CEng FEI FIMechE, CEO of the Energy Institute shared: “With navigating the world’s energy transitions being the chosen theme for International Energy Week 2025, we’re challenging world-leaders and influencers in energy to explore the solutions needed for all regions to reach net zero emissions, whilst meeting a continuously growing energy demand.”

With renewable energy sources like wind and solar growing fast yet barely meeting the ever-increasing demand, the event promises actionable insights that can guide policy, business, and innovation. From technological advancements in clean fuels to decarbonising hard-to­ abate sectors such as shipping and aviation, the conference will provide a comprehensive view of the path forward.

Beyond the formal sessions, International Energy Week fosters an environment of collaboration and inspiration. Delegates will have the chance to network with over 1,000 peers from around the globe, including industry leaders, government officials, investors and academics. The connections made here often lead to groundbreaking partnerships and initiatives.

The week concludes with the highly anticipated International Energy Week Dinner and Awards Ceremony. This prestigious event celebrates achievements within the energy sector, offering an evening of recognition, connection and celebration in a vibrant atmosphere. Please note that this should be booked in advance.

International Energy Week is not just about addressing the immediate energy challenges—it’s about embracing the once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine how society powers itself.

For those in the energy sector, this is an unmissable opportunity to stay ahead of trends, gain unique perspectives, and position themselves at the forefront of global energy transitions.

To further enhance accessibility, the Energy Institute is offering Energy Voice subscribers a 20% discount on registration. Use the promo code EVIEW20 when booking your place.

Find out more about International Energy Week with Energy Institute

Don’t miss International Energy Week 2025 to be part of shaping a sustainable energy future. Find out more information and secure your spot today. Let’s navigate the world’s energy transitions together.

