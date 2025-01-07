Organisations urge government to “recommit” to gas boiler phase-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Organisations urge government to “recommit” to gas boiler phase-out

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
07/01/2025, 5:25 pm
An association of energy companies has urged the UK government “to recommit” to phasing out gas boilers by 2035, warning that the future of the country’s heating should be “clean, secure, and a driver of economic growth”.

Caroline Bragg, chief executive of the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE), said the trade body is “disappointed” by reports that the government will scrap the phase-out of gas boilers by 2035.

“We are disappointed to hear reports that plans to phase out fossil boilers by 2035 may not be going ahead,” said Bragg.

“We know to meet our net zero targets heat decarbonisation needs to happen at pace — this can only occur with strong signals to industry and consumers. Weak signals and watered-down policy will jeopardise billions in green heating investment at the time when we need it the most.”

The trade association, which represents more than 160 organisations in the energy sector, warned that scrapping an already delayed ban on gas boilers “threatens to derail the UK’s journey to net zero”.

Heating UK homes is estimated to account for 18% of the UK’s emissions, according to a report by the National Audit Office.

If the government reneges on the phase-out of gas boilers, the trade body said it would put “billions in private investment at risk” that could otherwise be ploughed into heat pumps, heat networks and other innovative technologies.

A turnaround on the gas boiler ban would also “undermine investor confidence and risk locking the UK into dependence on foreign fossil fuels,” the organisation said.

“Should the government decide to scrap the 2035 ban on the installation of new gas boilers it will be a backward step that jeopardises the UK’s progress toward achieving its net zero targets,” added residential clean heating solution provider Aira UK’s chief executive Daniel Särefjord.

“This decision would risk undermining one of the fastest-growing sectors in the UK and sends confusing signals to an industry poised to lead the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy, as well as people across the country.”

In October 2023, the former Conservative government pushed back dates for an original plan to ban gas boilers by 2026, a strategy that anticipated to grow the heat pump market to 600,000 installations per year by 2028, by nearly a decade.

Natural gas usage has declined in the past three years, with a cumulative reduction of about 24% in that period.

According to figures from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme, a record 60,000 heat pumps were installed in the UK in 2024, double the number installed in 2022. The UK has now installed approximately 250,000 certified heat pumps.

“This remarkable growth confirms that the heat pump sector is not only ready to rise to the challenge but is also one of the UK’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding industries,” said Särefjord.

Grants for alternatives to boilers such as air-source heat pumps fell in November, according to boiler upgrade statistics updated by the UK government in December that estimate the capital grant uptake in support of low-carbon technologies.

There was an “18% decrease on the previous month”, and vouchers for boiler alternatives under the boiler upgrade scheme (BUS) were down 7% compared to the same period of 2023, government statistics showed.

The government said that “up until the end of November 2024, there were 62,191 BUS voucher applications received,” a vast majority of which, some 97%, were for grants towards air-source heat pumps.

Aira said heat pump user tariffs can save homeowners £525 per year on average, but although they are more efficient, heat pumps are typically more expensive than gas boilers, costing at least £7,000 to install.

Särefjord urged the government to remove “policy red tape”, without which, if clear implementation dates are set for planning permission changes, he estimates that heat pump sales could “surpass six figures” in 2025.

“A hard ban on the installation of new gas boilers by 2035 would provide an unambiguous signal to the heating industry and investors that it is time to divest from fossil fuels and fossil fuel-related products and services,” he added.

