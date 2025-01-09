UK needs ‘comprehensive strategy for workers’, Climate Change Committee boss tells inquiry  

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UK needs ‘comprehensive strategy for workers’, Climate Change Committee boss tells inquiry  

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
09/01/2025, 11:45 am Updated: 09/01/2025, 12:01 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Supplied by CCCClimate Change Committee CEO Emma Pinchbeck.
Climate Change Committee CEO Emma Pinchbeck.

Emma Pinchbeck, the new chief executive of the Climate Change Committee, told a government inquiry on Wednesday that the UK needs a “comprehensive strategy” for industries affected by the net zero transition.

“We would like a comprehensive strategy for workers, for new industries, and also for industries that are going to be affected by the net zero transition,” Pinchbeck told the Energy Security and Net Zero (ESNZ) committee inquiry.

“This is the question of reskilling, redeploying the workforce, or supporting communities where industries are going to change. Oil and gas is the example everyone always gives.”

She described the energy transition as the “biggest industrial shift” that most people will experience in their lifetimes, adding that “clear communication” on the transition is key.

The Climate Change Committee is responsible for reporting to parliament on the UK’s progress on climate change adaptation biannually, a requirement under the Climate Change Act.

Pinchbeck, who joined as the new chief executive in November from the EnergyUK, where she was the former CEO, is responsible for overseeing the publication of the UK’s seventh carbon budget advice in early 2025.

She will also run the fourth independent climate change risk assessment in 2026, outlining the emissions limit for the period from 2038 to 2042 and how the UK can respond to climate risks.

Pinchbeck said that Skills England could play a role in the transition of workers from fossil fuel industries in the net zero energy transition.

According to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were approximately 272,400 people employed full time in the low carbon and renewable energy sector in 2022, a 27% rise from two years earlier.

Pinchbeck praised the government’s new Office for Energy Jobs, which was set up in November 2024. She said the office will work with Skills England and other training and accreditation bodies to deliver a strategy for each area of the economy.

“We’re not skills specialists at the Climate Change Committee but I would say there is a role for Skills England,” Pinchbeck told the inquiry.

“It should be possible if you’re a marine diver working on an offshore oil and gas rig to very easily move over to being a marine diver and surveyor in the renewables industry. I know the sector’s doing work to make sure the certification standards, health and safety training, are aligned.

“When I started in renewables ten years ago, you used to basically have to requalify to do that job. It will be like that in every area of the economy. There are things we can do to really streamline what’s needed for people to move over.”

Pinchbeck indicated that the government should build on the work of its Green Jobs Taskforce, which published a report in 2021, by implementing tailored strategies across industries.

“We’ve had high-level strategies, but starting to really work out actions for each area of the economy would be our recommendation,” she said.

She said that there was “a lot of noise” on climate information from different sources, but that overall the population is keen on doing “more” rather than less on climate change.

The Climate Change Committee is an independent body. Responding to questions from the ESNZ committee inquiry, Pinchbeck welcomed expanding its reach as directed by government.

