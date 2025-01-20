Four more banks exit the Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Four more banks exit the Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
20/01/2025, 11:50 am Updated: 20/01/2025, 11:52 am
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© BloombergFormer Bank of England governor Mark Carney.
Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

Four more banks have left the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), a fortnight after Mark Carney announced a shift in strategy at affiliate the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

BMO Financial Group, TD Bank Group, the National Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce have departed the United Nations partnership on lowering emissions, the NZBA said on Friday.

The banking alliance has been haemorrhaging members since Donald Trump, who is due to take up the presidency today, was elected for a second time.

Since these latest departures 137 banks remain with the alliance spread across 44 countries, which together represent $58tn of total assets.

Bruce Huber, chief executive of London-based investment bank Alexa Capital, said this month that a slew of departures from the climate initiative came as “Trump is pounding his fist” on energy security.

The Republican-led House judiciary committee wrote to members of climate initiatives in July 2024 over what it described as the “potentially harmful effects” of a coordinated agreement to decarbonise assets.

In an interim staff report in June, the committee accused GFANZ, Climate Action 100+ and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative of leading a ‘climate cartel’.

The latest departures from the NZBA follow the exit of six commercial banks from the net-zero alliance since the start of December. JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley both decided to withdraw at the start of January.

This month, the GFANZ secretariat unveiled a major shift in strategy at the alliance. It said it had achieved its goal of “building blocks of a financial system capable of financing the transition to net zero”.

An independent Principals Group was formed to address barriers in providing “capital for the transition around the world”, and the alliance indicated it would focus on public-private partnerships.

Whereas members were required to align with the Paris agreement on climate change, the group said in December that it would “lower the barriers to financing energy transition to participate”.

Standard Chartered is one of the banks that still remain in the UN-convened NZBA, which became a founding member of GFANZ when it launched in 2021.

“Sustainability is a strategic focus area for Standard Chartered and our long-standing commitment to this is evidenced by our membership of both the GFANZ principals group and the NZBA,” a spokesperson for Standard Chartered confirmed in a statement.

BMO Financial Group, TD Bank Group, the National Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were approached for comment.

