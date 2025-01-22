Sumitomo set to provide cable for Shetland 2 Link from Scottish factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Sumitomo set to provide cable for Shetland 2 Link from Scottish factory

By Michael Behr
22/01/2025, 11:30 am Updated: 22/01/2025, 11:33 am
© Supplied by Sumitomo ElectricCables used as part of the Greenlink interconnector project. Supplied by Sumitomo Electric
Cables used as part of the Greenlink interconnector project. Supplied by Sumitomo Electric

Sumitomo has hailed a “significant milestone” for its Highland subsea cable factory after it signed a capacity reservation agreement (CRA) with SSEN Transmission.

The agreement marks the latest step in a project to deliver a high voltage subsea interconnector from its facility being built near the Port of Nigg on the Cromarty Firth.

It follows on from the announcement in May 2024 that SSEN Transmission had selected Sumitomo and its partner, the Dutch maritime contractor Van Oord, as preferred bidder for the Shetland 2 project, requiring a 525KV HVDC cable for a link 530 mile (330km) from Shetland to the mainland.

The deal was a crucial underpinning for Sumitomo’s investment in its £350million cable manufacturing facility, which was backed with £24.5m of public sector funding from the Scottish Government. Next step will see the manufacturing deal confirmed with a contract award status.

The Scottish factory is set to become Sumitomo’s flagship for offshore cabling in the UK and Europe, with construction of the £350 million facility now well under way after ground was officially broken on 15 May 2024.

Sumitomo said the circa 1.6m sq ft (150,000 sq m) site build is progressing in accordance with the anticipated programme, with piling works nearing completion and factory foundations established.

Foundation work will be followed by steelworks and factory fit out in the next 12-15 months, the firm said.

Sumitomo has sought to involve the local supply chain in as many aspects of the project works as possible with a construction spend split, to date, of 55% in Scotland and 45% in the rest of the UK and Ireland.

Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy was one company to benefit, securing a multi-million pound deal to supply cable handling equipment for the facility.

The facility will provide employment for 150 full time equivalent (FTE) employees with knock-on effects expected to increase the number of indirect employment opportunities by at least double the FTE count.

Chair of Sumitomo Electric UK and Europe Yasuyuki Shibata commented: “This is a significant milestone for Sumitomo’s subsea cable factory investment in Scotland. Sumitomo and Van Oord are committed to successful construction of the HVDC link in a safe and timely manner.”

SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald commented: “It’s great to see the progress being made at Sumitomo’s new cable manufacturing facility and we are extremely proud to be supporting their investment and the major boost to the Highland economy this will unlock.”

Energy Minister Michael Shanks added: “Our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower brings with it vast opportunities to invest in our highly skilled British supply chains, creating thousands of jobs in Scotland and across the UK.

“Sumitomo’s manufacturing facility is a fantastic example of the world-leading offshore expertise here in Scotland – which will play a huge part in the expansion of the UK’s homegrown clean energy sector.”

